Schools for all classes to reopen in Delhi from November 1: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

All private and public schools in Delhi will reopen for all the classes from November 1 onwards, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday (October 27).

All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from November 1. However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline, he tweeted.

The Deputy CM also said that experts suggested that no parent will be forced to send their children to school. All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with a maximum of 50 per cent strength in classrooms.