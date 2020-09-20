Schools, colleges will not reopen in Uttar Pradesh on September 21 amid COVID-19 threat

In what comes as a markedly significant announcement, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided that schools and colleges in the state will not be allowed to reopen their doors from tomorrow (i.e. September 21, Monday) in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

The announcement takes important shape because an earlier notification had declared that from September 21, schools from Classes 9-12 and colleges would be resuming in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to not open schools and colleges now, given the COVID-19 situation.

According to officials of the Secondary Education Department, the reopening of schools and colleges in UP is not possible in the current situation in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The administration has decided that resuming schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh presently would pose a substantial risk to students and the faculty, especially since the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread like wildfire.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma had also expressed his doubts regarding schools and colleges opening on September 21.

"The safety of students is of the paramount importance and there cannot be any compromise regarding students' safety," Dr Sharma had said.

It may be recalled that under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the central government had allowed individual states to take the call on reopening schools and colleges outside coronavirus containment zones, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, of course.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh lies fifth in the list of states sorted on the basis of the number of total confirmed cases, charting 3,54,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Among these, 65,954 are active patients while 2,83,274 have recovered. 5,047 patients in UP have died of COVID-19 till now.

Lucknow is the worst-affected district in the state, charting a total of 46,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 600 dead.