Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities on Thursday announced that educational institutes in Baramulla, Kupwara and those falling nearby the Srinagar and Awantipora airports shall continue to remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities on Thursday announced that educational institutes in Baramulla, Kupwara and those falling nearby the Srinagar and Awantipora airports shall continue to remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 innocent lives. In the early hours of May 7, India launched the military operation in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and successfully destroyed nine terror camps associated with - Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Meanwhile, authorities also said that the school and colleges in five districts of Jammu region will remain closed on Friday, i.e., May 9. "All the schools including the government as well as private schools in Baramulla, Kupwara and those falling nearby the Srinagar and Awantipora Airport shall remain closed on May-09 and May-10 as precautionary measures", Kashmir Observer has cited officials as saying.

The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, announced in a post on 'X' that all schools, colleged and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch shall remain closed on May 9 as well.

In view of the prevailing situation all Schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch shall remain closed tomorrow on 9th May as well. — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) May 8, 2025

As many as 16 innocent civilians lost their lives and several sustained injuries in artillery firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on May 7. The attack followed India's Operation Sindoor to target terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Moreover, India also neutralised Pak's desperate attempt to engage a number of military targets including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.