Schools, colleges to remain closed in 6 south Tamil Nadu districts due to heavy rains today

Educational institutions in coastal districts of south Tamil Nadu have been ordered shut on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall region. Cyclone 'Kyarr' which is moving away from Mumbai and lays over westcentral and north Arabian Sea has created a "Depression over Maldives-Comorin areas" in the Indian ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka and south Tamil Nadu.

Schools and colleges in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram districts will remain closed on Thursday. Besides, all the schools in Madurai district will also remain closed.

In a bulletin released at 8:45 am on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and south Tamil Nadu during next 2 days. Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated place likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 48 hours. Extremely heavy falls are also likely over Lakshadweep Islands on October 31."

It further warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places likely over coastal Karnataka on October 31.

The weather forecast agency also warned of "squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, very likely to prevail over Comorin-Maldives area and adjoining Lakshadweep area during next 24 hours; wind speed reaching 35-45 Kmph gusting to 55 Kmph likely along & off Kerala coasts during next 24 hours."

"Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph, very likely to prevail over Lakshadweep area and wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph along & off Kerala-Karnataka coasts on 31st October," it said.

Meanwhile, Cyclone 'Kyarr', which has slowed down into an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' with a wind speed of close to 155 kmph as it moves towards Socotra islands with a speed of 8 Kmph, IMD said.

The cyclone "lay centred over westcentral and north Arabian Sea, about 1100 km westnorthwest of Mumbai, 930 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 370 km eastsoutheast of Masirah (Oman). It is very likely to re-curve west-southwestwards during next 06 hours and move towards Socotra islands during next 4 days."

It is very likely to weaken into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by early hours of Thursday and then into a Cyclonic Storm by that evening.

It is very likely to reduce gradually becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph by the morning of 31st October and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph by the morning of November 1 and further decrease thereafter.



The fishermen are advised not to venture into eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining north Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into westcentral Arabian Sea till November 2, the IMD said.