Schools, colleges reopening option given to states under Unlock 4.0 guidelines; statewise plan to resume classes

The Union Health Ministry has already released SOP for opening of schools from September 21.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 18, 2020, 07:13 PM IST

The Union Health Ministry has already released SOP for opening of schools from September 21. Some states have decided to resume schools from September 21 as suggested by the Centre government's Unlock 4.0 guidelines. The states that have already issued notification for school reopening according to unlock 4.0 guidelines from September 21 include Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. 

India is in the unlocking process and is currently in the Unlock 4.0. In the process, the Union Home Ministry has already issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines and unlocking of public transport including trains, Metro rail, buses have begun. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines also suggest school college reopening cautiously. Due to Coronavirus, school and colleges have been closed in the country since the last week of March, due to which there has been a lot of loss of students' education and now everyone is waiting for schools to open.

Here is the state-wise plan for reopening schools after the Centre's directive:

Uttar Pradesh: Due to rising COVID-19 cases, schools are likely to remain shut there.

Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools will continue to remain closed till October 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic. "All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had issued a notification stating that students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

Haryana: As per reports, the Haryana government has decided to start classes for students of Classes 10 to 12 in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonipat districts on a trial basis

Assam: students of classes IX -XII can visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools can open in the union territory on a voluntary basis.

Bihar: Educational institutions have been given the go-ahead to resume classes for students of classes 9 to 12 in Patna outside the containment zones, as per order issued by Patna D. Kumar Ravi.

Uttarakhand: Government has also decided to not open schools till the end of this month.

Kerala: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has decided not to open up schools till the end of this month.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Andhra Pradesh are also set to resume normal classes from September 21 for students of classes 9 to 12. SOP has been released by the school authorities for this purpose.

Meanwhile, states like Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, West bengal, Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh are yet to take a decision on openig up schools.

