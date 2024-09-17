Schools, colleges closed today in this state due to PM Modi's visit, classes to resume on...

The Chief Minister's Office of Odisha issued an official order regarding this.

The Odisha government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar on September 17, today due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. The Chief Minister's Office of Odisha issued an official order regarding this.

The notice states, "All schools and colleges within the Bhubaneswar metropolitan area will remain closed on September 17. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Subhadra Yojana' during his visit, which includes a major event in the city. Consequently, the state government has decided to completely close schools and colleges for the day, and government offices will be closed for the first half."

What is Subhadra Yojana?

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the Subhadra Yojana is a large-scale women-centric initiative, aiming to benefit over one crore women. The scheme targets eligible women between the ages of 21 and 60, providing Rs. 50,000 over a span of five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Beneficiaries will receive Rs. 10,000 annually, credited in two equal installments directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will initiate the transfer of funds to more than 10 lakh women.

Additional Announcements

In addition to the Subhadra Yojana, the Prime Minister will release the first installment of aid to around 13 lakh beneficiaries under the PMAY-G across 14 states. The event will also celebrate the "Griha Pravesh" of 26 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for both rural and urban areas. The Prime Minister will hand over house keys to PMAY beneficiaries and launch the Awass+2022 app, as well as operational guidelines for PMAY-U 2.0, according to ANI.