Schools, colleges, cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31 over Coronavirus scare: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government declared Coronavirus an epidemic and ordered all cinema halls to remain shut in the national capital till March 31. All schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed till further orders.

He also said that disinfecting all public places, including government, private offices and shopping malls has been made compulsory in view of coronavirus scare.

There are now five positive cases in the Delhi-NCR region which includes: one person residing in Uttam Nagar with a recent travel history to Thailand and Malaysia, a 41-year old Mayur Vihar resident with travel history to Italy, Paytm employee in Gurgaon who recently returned from a vacation in Italy, and a Ghaziabad resident with travel history to Iran, a 35-year-old Noida resident, a tourist guide by profession tested positive after coming incontact with tourists from Italy.

He also informed that vacant flats will be used for quarantine as positive coronavirus cases mount up in the country.

Meanwhile, Rashtrapati Bhavan has closed all public tour visits from Friday as a precautionary measure against the further spreading of the virus.

Earlier, Kejriwal appealed to employers to provide paid leave to those quarantined so that their livelihood is not affected. Moreover, he urged people to contact the government if anybody from the neighbourhood returned from a foreign trip within the last 14 days.

168 isolation beds were set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients, Kejriwal further said.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India rose to 73.