India

Schools closed: All schools in these districts of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed today, here's why

The weather forecast has also prompted warnings in several districts across Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Schools in these states are closed today and are expected to remain closed tomorrow.

In light of heavy rainfall warnings, the Bulandshahr district administration has ordered the closure of all schools, both government and private, from classes 1 to 12 on September 14. Schools are instructed to shift to online classes and adhere strictly to this directive.

The decision was announced by the Basic Education Officer and the District School Inspector, following orders from the district magistrate. "Due to the forecast of heavy rains by the Meteorological Department, the District Magistrate has instructed schools to prioritize student safety. As a result, all schools (nursery to class 12) in the district, including council, recognized, and aided schools of all boards, will observe a holiday on September 14. However, schools have the option to conduct online classes for students, ensuring their learning continues uninterrupted.", the official notice reads. In response to the IMD's heavy rainfall alert, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 in Agra, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Etah, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Jalaun, Aligarh, Hathras, Bahraich, Etawah, and Sitapur have been closed.

