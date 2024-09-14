Twitter
Meet woman who left medical career to crack UPSC in 1st attempt, became IPS officer, secured AIR...

This former X employee gets Rs 5 crore as compensation, he was fired for…

Meet boy, 20-years-old, surpasses Viswanathan Anand to become India’s top chess player, he is...

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

7 smallest islands in the world

10 best films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

India

Schools closed: All schools in these districts of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed today, here's why

The weather forecast has also prompted warnings in several districts across Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Schools in these states are closed today and are expected to remain closed tomorrow.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:37 AM IST

Schools closed: All schools in these districts of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed today, here's why
In light of heavy rainfall warnings, the Bulandshahr district administration has ordered the closure of all schools, both government and private, from classes 1 to 12 on September 14. Schools are instructed to shift to online classes and adhere strictly to this directive.
The decision was announced by the Basic Education Officer and the District School Inspector, following orders from the district magistrate.

"Due to the forecast of heavy rains by the Meteorological Department, the District Magistrate has instructed schools to prioritize student safety. As a result, all schools (nursery to class 12) in the district, including council, recognized, and aided schools of all boards, will observe a holiday on September 14. However, schools have the option to conduct online classes for students, ensuring their learning continues uninterrupted.", the official notice reads.

In response to the IMD's heavy rainfall alert, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 in Agra, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Etah, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Jalaun, Aligarh, Hathras, Bahraich, Etawah, and Sitapur have been closed.
The weather forecast has also prompted warnings in several districts across Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Schools in these states are closed today and are expected to remain closed tomorrow. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with their respective school authorities for further updates.

