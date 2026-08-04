School teacher killed by masked man inside Faridabad campus; police examine CCTV footage

A masked man allegedly dragged a teacher out of her classroom and stabbed her to death inside a private school in Faridabad, with police using CCTV footage to trace the accused.

A 30-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed to death by a masked man inside a private school in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday. The shocking attack took place during school hours and has raised serious questions about security on campus.

According to police, the attacker entered the school through the main gate between 9.30 am and 9.40 am with his face covered by a white cloth. He stayed inside for a while before asking for the teacher.

Inspector Kewal Singh, SHO of Sector-58 Police Station, said the man dragged the teacher out of her classroom and attacked her with a knife.

Police said the attacker stabbed her at least 18 to 20 times, mainly on her neck and chest.

Hearing her screams, other teachers rushed to help. However, the attacker threatened them and chased them away before stabbing the victim again. He fled from the school soon after the attack.

The injured teacher was taken to Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the school to identify the accused. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

The victim, who was a mother of two, was working at the private school in Sikrauna. Police are also trying to find out the motive behind the murder.

The incident has sparked concerns over the safety of teachers and students, as the attacker was able to enter the school and carry out the crime during working hours.