School reopening update: Karnataka government mulls over resuming classes 1-5

The government of Karnataka has still not considered the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 5 yet amid the scare of COVID-19 third wave. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that new guidelines will be issues to organise large-scale events, rallies and gatherings once again keeping the coronavirus norms in mind.

Addressing the media, Bommai said, "No, we have not considered it yet. We will see how things will function with classes 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions." The state government had already allowed the reopening of certain classes in mid-August and some more are to open from September first week.

Schools had reopened for classes 9 to 12 on August 23, and classes 6,7 and 8 will reopen from September 6.

When Bommai was questioned about large gatherings and rallies related to elections taking place, he said, "We are taking all these things seriously, as few such events have taken place, we will once again announce guidelines for such events."

Recently, the BJP came under scrutiny for organising the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' across the state that witnessed a huge gathering of people.

In the wake of recent floods in the state, CM Bommai expressed his confidence in getting adequate funds for relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. He said, "I will be holding a preliminary meeting with them (IMCT) along with Ministers and officials today and will share all information and reports, and after their visit to affected regions, another round of meeting will be held. Our officials will also be travelling with them."