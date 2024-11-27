This decision follows a significant deterioration in the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR, which has exceeded the "Severe+" category with readings above 450.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate has ordered the closure of all Noida and Greater Noida schools. The extreme air pollution levels prompted the decision, which impacts physical classes for all grade levels. Online instruction will resume on Tuesday, November 26. Parents and students have been urged to contact the school administration for the most recent information.

The official notice reads, ''The online classes for all students from Pre-Nursery to Class XII have been extended until Tuesday, 26th November 2024, due to the ongoing decline in air quality in the region.''

"In view of the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar wide letter no. 4911-17 Dated 18/11/2024 and District Inspector of Schools, Gautam Buddha Nagar wide letter no. 5107-5114 dated 23/11/2024 regarding the discontinuation of physical classes in Distrcit Gautam Buddha Nagar from Pre School to Class 12th due to the breach of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR to SEVERE CATEGORY, all schools of the District Gautam Buddha Nagar are directed to follow the above order till 26th November 2024,” reads the notification.

However, schools in Delhi-NCR were ordered by the Center's air quality panel on Monday to switch to a "hybrid" form of instruction up to the 12th grade, after the Supreme Court asked for a review of the limitations on in-person instruction because of the dangerous air pollution.