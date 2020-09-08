School Reopening News Unlock 4: These states ready to resume schools from 21 September

School Reopening News Unlock 4.0: Some states have decided to resume schools from September 21 has suggested bythe Centre government's Unlock 4.0 guidelines. The states that have already issued notification for school reopening according to unlock 4.0 guidelines from September 21 include Delhi, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

September 21 onwards students from class 9 to 12 can visit their schools for taking guidance from teachers. This permission is voluntary. 50% of teaching staff is already permitted for facilitating online teaching. Apart from this class, 9 to 12 students can visit schools to clear their doubts voluntarily.

Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi issued an official notification last week, which said that students from class 9 to 12 can visit their schools. Students in the containment zone cannot go out and similarly, schools inside containment zones cannot be visited. This visit is voluntary and only for taking guidance from their teachers.

Delhi government school reopening notification further said that all schools will remain close till September 30. The students' visits to teachers for taking guidance will be subjected to the written consent of their parents or guardians. The government notification said that the Health Ministry will issue an SOP and this will be permitted from September 21.

Patna DM Kumar Ravi also issued an order to allow educational institutions for students of classes 9 to 12. As Delhi, this order is valid only outside containment zones. Strict lockdown will exist in containment zones till September 30. School reopening order is an application only outside containment zones for students as well the school location.

In Andhra Pradesh schools will remain closed till September 30. However, the state government has issued an order in line with Unlock 4.0 guidelines from September 21. Students from class 9 to 12 can visit schools on a voluntary basis for seeking guidance from their teachers.

Only those from outside the containment zones would be allowed to visit schools on clearing for doubts and guidance from their teachers. Students would have to submit a written consent of their parents and guardians for visiting teachers.

Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Government decided to run classes on a trial basis in two schools located in Sonepat district. Officials of the Haryana Education Department said on Monday that these two schools are Government Higher School located in Bazipur Saboli village of Sonepat and Government Higher Secondary School located at Nigadhu, Karnal.

The official said that the families of most children of these schools have given written approval to this decision of the government and it will be sent to the Education Department.