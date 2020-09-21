School Reopening News Unlock 4: These states opened schools from today

School Reopen Latest Update: Amid the havoc of Corona, an exercise is underway to bring the country back on track through Unlock. Gradually all facilities are being restored. Now on September 21, i.e. Monday, students from 9th to 12th in many states will be able to go to school after getting written consent from their parents. Many state governments have decided to reopen schools, while some states have agreed to keep the school closed as a precautionary month and to run online classes this month because of the increasing cases of Corona. Let us know in which states schools will be opened from September 21 i.e. Monday and where will not be opened.

Delhi School Reopening News

The Arvind Kejriwal government has taken the big decision on what to do with the reopening of school college in Delhi. At present, schools and colleges will not be opened in Delhi from September 21. Delhi government has ordered the closure of all school colleges till 5 October. In the order issued by the government, it is said that given the transition of Corona, all the school colleges in Delhi will remain closed till October 5 and in the meantime, education will continue through online classes as before. Delhi government has issued a circular in connection with the opening of school colleges, last Friday.

Bihar School Reopening News

In Bihar, the school has been allowed to open from September 21 for students from 9th to 12th outside the containment zones. Patna's DM Kumar Ravi has issued an order allowing educational institutions to restore classes for students of classes 9 to 12.

Uttar Pradesh School Reopening News

In Uttar Pradesh, schools and colleges can be opened keeping in mind the guidelines of the Central Government. However, schools can also be closed in this BJP ruled state. This decision has been taken because of the ever-increasing cases of Corona. A few days ago, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the condition of Corona in the state will be monitored, only then a decision will be taken.

Haryana School Reopening News

The education minister of Haryana has given a big statement regarding the opening of the school. Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said during a program that we are fully ready to open schools in the state, we are waiting for the permission and guidelines of the central government. He said that the state government has completed preparations on its behalf to open the school and if permission is received from the central government, we will open the school immediately. The Haryana government led by Manohar Lal Khattar has also started classes for students of 10th to 12th standard in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonepat districts on a trial basis.

Kerala School Reopening News

Due to the increasing cases of corona in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to keep schools, colleges and educational institutions closed this month.

Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh School Reopening News)

Classes of government and private schools of Madhya Pradesh from 9th to 12th will start from September 21. District Education Officer Nitin Saxena has issued its orders on Friday. In the order issued, he informed that SOP will be strictly followed as per school re-opening guidelines of the center. There are 79 government, 200 affiliated to MP board, and 132 high and higher secondary schools affiliated to CBSE in Bhopal. According to the guidelines, children of 9th-12th are required to get written permission from parents for coming to school.

Uttarakhand School Reopening News

Schools and colleges in Uttarakhand will remain closed till 30 September. The state government has not yet been permitted to open the school completely. There have been more than 29 thousand corona infection cases in Uttarakhand. Of these, about nine thousand people are still infected with the disease, they are undergoing treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir School Reopening News

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to open schools in the Valley voluntarily from 21 September.

Gujarat (Gujarat School Reopening News)

In Gujarat too, it has been decided to open schools for students from 9th to 12th from Monday i.e. 21st September.

Assam (Assam School Reopening News)

In Assam, students from 9th to 12th will be able to go to school outside the containment zones.

Jharkhand School Reopening News

The Jharkhand government is also in favor of opening schools in the midst of an epidemic. The education minister of Jharkhand Vaidyanath Mahato says that children's education is suffering. He told, 'We have come to know from a survey that only 27 percent of the online class students in urban areas can take advantage. This figure is even worse in rural areas. Some children do not even have a mobile connection. '

Andhra Pradesh School Reopening News

Schools are being opened in Andhra Pradesh also from 21 September. Here 50 percent teaching and 50 percent non-teaching staff can be called in the school. Any student from class 9 to 12 can go to school and study after the written permission of their family members. This information has been given by the state government. The school administration has also issued guidelines regarding this.