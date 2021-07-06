School reopening news: Here's when schools will reopen in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar

The nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, 2020 led to the closure of schools across the country. Though offline classes resumed for senior classes from October last year, the deadly second wave which hit India in April this year once again forced the authorities to shut down Schools. However, with a decline in daily coronavirus cases, several state governments are now planning to reopen the school.

Here's when schools will reopen in different states.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened for administrative work from July 1 in physical mode. However, students have been asked to attend online classes. CM Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state has only allowed the teachers as well as non-teaching staff to come to school.

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted on Monday that educational insitutionals for senior students will open with 50% attendance. "Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions," tweeted CM Kumar.

Telangana: In Telangana, classes from KG to postgraduate level have resumed from July 1.

Madhya Pradesh: As per the earlier notice, the schools were supposed to reopen from July 1 but on June 28 the state government decided to continue with the online classes of students. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh said the decision on re-opening the school will be taken after discussions with the Centre, other states, and experts.

Gujarat: Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Schools will be reopened in Gujarat after a decision is taken in a high-level meeting of the state government. This decision will be taken like last time when colleges were reopened and classes for 9, 10, 11 and 12 standards were restarted.”