School reopening news: Delhi schools to reopen from November 29

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced that Delhi schools will reopen physical classes from November 29. Sisodia has shared the news today via a tweet, "All the Schools in Delhi will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes." The notice stated.

Delhi government has closed all schools and colleges due to the deteriorating air quality.

On November 24, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that schools would reopen as air quality started to improve in the national capital. "Air quality in Delhi is improving now. Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in Delhi," Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The decision comes after the Delhi government held a review meeting on the current air pollution situation in the national capital. The meeting included experts who discussed extensively on the subject.

The Department of Environment and forests, GNCTD vide order F.NO.10 (13)/ENV/2021/5610-5638 dated 26th November 2021 (Copy enclosed) has allowed the reopening of the Schools in Delhi. Therefore, in pursuance of the above-mentioned order, all the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes."

"All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," the notice stated further.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 announced to close all schools and colleges for a week and classes to be conducted virtually from November 15.

While addressing to the media, Mr Kejriwal "For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed (they can continue virtually) so children don't have to breathe polluted air."