CM Arvind Kejriwal's BIG announcement on reopening of schools in Delhi - details here

After an expert committee has submitted a report to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the reopening of schools in the national capital, the Delhi government will take the decision to reopen schools in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting.

There has been a significant decline in the COVID-19 caseload in the capital and the expert committee has suggested the necessary steps should be taken while reopening the schools.

CM Kejriwal said, "Mixed experience has come from other states. We are still monitoring the situation. We don't want to take any risks with children. We'll tell you whenever there's a decision about the reopening of schools. We will also explain the decision taken on the report given by the expert committee."

According to reports, some suggestions have come forward, which includes reopening of schools in a phased manner and the committee has also suggested that the senior classes should be resumed first.