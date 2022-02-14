The complete list of states where schools have reopened from today



While India has been witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, many states across the country have decided to reopen schools for all classes from today, February 14. Previously, a few states had reopened schools for classes 9-12 and other educational institutions while other classes continued to take place online.

On February 2, the Central government issued orders regarding the safety of students, teaching and the non-teaching staff that included the use of masks at all times and sanitisers.

List of states where schools, colleges and other educational institutions have reopened from today (February 14):

- Delhi

Schools in Delhi have reopened from today for students belonging to nursery class and between standards 1-8. However, schools had resumed physical classes for students in classes 9-12, colleges and other educational institutions from February 7.

- Uttar Pradesh

Schools for all classes including nurseries, colleges and other educational institutions have reopened across Uttar Pradesh amid the declining COVID-19 cases from today.

- Chandigarh

Schools have resumed physical classes for all students from today while coaching institutes are instructed to reopen in full capacity in Hybrid mode.

- Shillong

Physical classes have resumed for students of classes 1 to 5 from today. Previously, the state had already allowed schools to reopen for classes 6 - 12 among colleges and universities.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government ordered the reopening of schools and hostels across the state with full capacity and with immediate effect on February 12.

Tamil Nadu also ordered nurseries and playschools to reopen from February 16 across the state.