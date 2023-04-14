Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

School opening hours revised in Patna amid rising temperatures; know new timings here

The Met department's warning of intense heat during the next few days led the Patna district administration Friday to direct all school authorities in the capital city to revise their timings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

School opening hours revised in Patna amid rising temperatures; know new timings here
Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

With the summer heat soaring in Bihar, the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state and hit the 41.5 degrees in Patna city. The Met department's warning of intense heat during the next few days led the Patna district administration Friday to direct all school authorities in the capital city to revise their timings.

The administration has also issued guidelines to prevent incidences of heat stroke among students. "The district administration prohibits the academic activities for all classes (including in pre-schools and anganwadi centers) after 11.45 am in all schools of the district. The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order. The order will come into force from April 15," said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Friday.

Dr. Chandrashekher Singh states that the Patna district magistrate ordered all schools to change their start times from 6.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. in this regard, according to news agency IANS. Earlier, all of the district's schools were open from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

On Thursday Patna recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Gaya and Rohtas 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees respectively. Jamui registered a high of 40.8 degrees, Aurangabad 40.7 degrees and Khagaria 40.6 degree, the IMD said.

READ | IMD heatwave alert: India to get more intense scorching days as mercury goes above 40 degrees Celsius in many areas

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New York restaurant re-launched the world's most expensive sandwich, it costs Rs.17,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.