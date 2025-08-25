Add DNA as a Preferred Source
School holidays this week: Hariyali Teej to Ganesh Chaturthi, states declare holidays; check dates HERE

Several regions, including Punjab’s Pathankot, Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, and multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh, experienced continuous rainfall, forcing schools to remain shut on August 25, Monday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

The last week of August 2025 has been eventful across India, with heavy rains and festivals leading to school closures in many states. Several regions, including Punjab’s Pathankot, Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, and multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh, experienced continuous rainfall, forcing schools to remain shut on August 25, Monday.

Here are the states that will announce school holidays this week:

Bihar

In Bihar, schools and colleges will be closed on August 26, Tuesday, for Hariyali Teej (Teej Vrat). This festival is specifically listed as an official school holiday in the Bihar Education Department’s 2025 calendar, making it one of the few states to declare a holiday for Teej.

Rajastha

In Rajasthan, the District Collector of Jaipur, Jitendra Soni, ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the capital on August 25 and 26 due to heavy rain forecasts. This directive applies across all schools in the city.

Maharashtra 

Maharashtra is expected to observe a holiday on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival widely celebrated in the state. Although the official announcement is pending, schools across Maharashtra usually close for the occasion. Other states such as Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh may also declare school holidays for the festival, depending on local announcements.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, several districts, including Kangra, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Una, Kullu, and Mandi, were affected by heavy downpours on August 25. Schools in these districts were closed following a yellow weather warning issued by the meteorological office. Whether schools will remain shut on August 26 depends on the updated weather situation and the local authorities’ decision.

Uttarakhand​

Similarly, in Uttarakhand, schools and Anganwadi centres in Chamoli district were closed after the India Meteorological Department issued a rainfall alert. Earlier, Pithoragarh district had already announced closures on August 23 due to bad weather. Further closures will be decided depending on the forecast.

Punjab

In Punjab’s Pathankot district, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal ordered all educational institutions to close on August 25 due to heavy rains. A decision for Tuesday will be taken after reviewing rainfall conditions.

Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, all schools in the Jammu region were shut on Monday owing to extremely bad weather. Officials will decide later if closures will extend to Tuesday.

