School Holidays: Students to enjoy 9-Day lengthy break, educational institution to remain closed in THESE states - Check dates

School Holidays: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's festive calendar is expected to keep schools and colleges closed for a long time. This year, there will be nine straight holidays for students around Dussehra. Schools and colleges will celebrate nine days off from September 24 to October 2. Christian minority institutions will have a six-day vacation from September 27 to October 2.

School Holiday Calender

The holidays will be even longer in Telangana, where schools and colleges will be closed from September 21 to October 3 in honor of Dussehra, one of the state's most widely observed festivals. In addition, Urs-un-Nabi on September 5 has been declared a holiday, and the calendar also includes Christmas vacation for minority institutions from December 22 to 28. In January 2026, minority schools will observe Sankranti holidays from January 10 to 15 while general schools will be closed from January 10 to 18.

Noida-NCR: School Holidays for Durga Puja

The school holidays for Durga Puja in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, usually take place from September 28 to October 2. This coincides with when the festival's principal festivities are held. The precise amount of holidays may differ slightly based on the educational board or particular school. Some schools might prolong the break by adding extra days for Mahalaya or other such activities. The exact amount of holidays may differ slightly based on the educational board or particular school. Some schools might prolong the break by adding extra days for Mahalaya (the day before Durga Puja) or Lakshmi Puja or other such activities.

With back-to-back festivals in the upcoming months, the academic calendar has prepared for one of the longest holiday seasons for schools and colleges in recent years. These extended breaks are anticipated to allow students to travel, take part in festivals, and spend time with their families. Additionally, the holidays offer a break from the academic routine, creating space for cultural celebrations across states.