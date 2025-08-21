School Holidays: Students to enjoy 9-Day lengthy break, educational institution to remain closed in THESE states - Check dates

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...

Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Bollywood divas ruling both box office and business world

BIG WIN for India: Surpasses China to become top smartphone supplier to US, emerge as key manufacturing hub due to...

Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..

Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: From talented main star cast to surprise A-list celebrity cameos, here's all you need to know about Aryan Khan's Netflix show

BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ban

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded..

Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details

Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

School Holidays: Students to enjoy 9-Day lengthy break, educational institution to remain closed in THESE states - Check dates

School Holiday: Due to Dussehra, one of the most highly celebrated festivals in the state, Telangana will have even longer holidays, with schools and colleges closed from September 21 to October 3.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

School Holidays: Students to enjoy 9-Day lengthy break, educational institution to remain closed in THESE states - Check dates
School Holiday: Students to enjoy 9-Day long break from this date

TRENDING NOW

School Holidays: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's festive calendar is expected to keep schools and colleges closed for a long time. This year, there will be nine straight holidays for students around Dussehra. Schools and colleges will celebrate nine days off from September 24 to October 2. Christian minority institutions will have a six-day vacation from September 27 to October 2.

School Holiday Calender 

The holidays will be even longer in Telangana, where schools and colleges will be closed from September 21 to October 3 in honor of Dussehra, one of the state's most widely observed festivals. In addition, Urs-un-Nabi on September 5 has been declared a holiday, and the calendar also includes Christmas vacation for minority institutions from December 22 to 28. In January 2026, minority schools will observe Sankranti holidays from January 10 to 15 while general schools will be closed from January 10 to 18.

Noida-NCR: School Holidays for Durga Puja

The school holidays for Durga Puja in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, usually take place from September 28 to October 2. This coincides with when the festival's principal festivities are held. The precise amount of holidays may differ slightly based on the educational board or particular school. Some schools might prolong the break by adding extra days for Mahalaya or other such activities. The exact amount of holidays may differ slightly based on the educational board or particular school. Some schools might prolong the break by adding extra days for Mahalaya (the day before Durga Puja) or Lakshmi Puja or other such activities.

With back-to-back festivals in the upcoming months, the academic calendar has prepared for one of the longest holiday seasons for schools and colleges in recent years. These extended breaks are anticipated to allow students to travel, take part in festivals, and spend time with their families. Additionally, the holidays offer a break from the academic routine, creating space for cultural celebrations across states.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FASTag Annual Pass: Service NOT available on 4 major expressways of UP - Read carefully before going on a road trip
FASTag Annual Pass: Service NOT available on 4 major expressways of UP - CHECK
Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma wins Miss Universe India 2025 title, set to represent India in Thailand
Rajasthan’s Manika wins Miss Universe India 2025 title, set to represent India
Nikki Haley calls Trump-Modi strain a ‘strategic disaster,’ urges US to treat India as 'prized free, democratic' partner
Nikki Haley calls Trump-Modi strain a ‘strategic disaster,’ urges US to treat In
War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross even Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday YRF Spy Universe flop earn only...
War 2 box office collection: Hrithik, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross Rs 200 cr
Virat Kohli visited Anushka Sharma's Mumbai home multiple times before their wedding, reveals Vivek Agnihotri: 'Her father is...'
Virat Kohli visited Anushka Sharma's Mumbai home multiple times before wedding
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE