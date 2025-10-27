FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
School Holidays: Schools in these states will be closed on Oct 28 due to Chhath Puja; check full list

School holidays in several parts of India have been extended after Diwali due to Chhath Puja in various states. In states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, schools have been asked to close with preventive measures on October 28 due to Cyclone Montha warning.

Vaishali Shastri

Oct 27, 2025

School Holidays: Schools in these states will be closed on Oct 28 due to Chhath Puja; check full list
School holidays on October 28
School holidays in several parts of India have been extended after Diwali due to the continued festival celebrations which are concluded by one of the famous Hindu festival, Chhath Puja. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, west UP and few others will mark Pratihar Shashthi also popularly known as Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja on October 28, Tuesday. To allow the celebration of the festival, government of states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal have declared school holiday for tomorrow. However, many other states have declared school holidays due to extreme weather conditions created by Cyclone Montha. For this reason, many states have asked schools to be closed till October 31st. 

Due to Cyclone Montha, schools in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will remain closed due to heavy rainfall and storm alerts. Tamil Nadu has been witnessing consistent rains leading to disruption in everyday activities. As IMD issued storm alerts for Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, government in these states have shut the schools as a preventive measure. Schools in Delhi will remain open but with measures. Parents and students are advised to check local notifications for the latest updates on school closures and weather alerts.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a school holiday on October 28 in various districts due to continuous heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha.
Among the districts worst hit are Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, and Nellore have been the worst hit. Tamil Nadu is expected to see light to moderate rainfall in most regions, with isolated heavy showers on October 25–26 and 28.

In Odisha, the IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds from October 27 to 29. Therefore, schools in various districts have been asked to suspend classes on October 28. Officials urge coastal residents to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories as Cyclone Montha strengthens.

On October 28, states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh will offer Arghya to the setting Sun, an important ritual in the Chhath Puja. Not only schools but colleges and government offices in Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Lucknow will remain closed. Public transport and traffic routes near ghats have been diverted for crowd management.

