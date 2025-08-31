School Holidays in September 2025: Schools, colleges likely to remain closed on THESE dates

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video
INDIA
With so many important days, students often wonder if schools will remain open on these festivals.
The ninth month of this year brings many important national and international festivals. Some of the major days celebrated in India include Ganesh Chaturthi, Teachers' Day, International Literacy Day, Engineers' Day and Hindi Day. Universally recognised days like World Ozone Day, International Peace Day and World Tourism Day are also celebrated in September.
School holidays can also vary from state to state.