School Holidays in September 2025: Schools, colleges likely to remain closed on THESE dates

With so many important days, students often wonder if schools will remain open on these festivals.

The ninth month of this year brings many important national and international festivals. Some of the major days celebrated in India include Ganesh Chaturthi, Teachers' Day, International Literacy Day, Engineers' Day and Hindi Day. Universally recognised days like World Ozone Day, International Peace Day and World Tourism Day are also celebrated in September.

Weekend Holiday

September 7 – Sunday

September 13 – Second Saturday

September 14 – Sunday

September 21 – Sunday

September 27 – Fourth Saturday

September 28 – Sunday

Schools and colleges may remain closed on these days

School holidays can also vary from state to state.