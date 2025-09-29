School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of holidays for these major festivals

October 2025 will witness major festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Chatth and others. This year Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti have coincided. Schools will remain closed on these festivals.

The month of October 2025 will bring several school holidays as the festival season begins. Students will get time off for almost all major festivals. However, holiday dates may differ from state to state depending on local traditions and government notifications. Here is the complete list of school holidays in October 2025.

Festival time is at peak in October as India celebrates big festivals Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai dooj, and other festivals often in this month. With the season of festivities comes the time for holidays, from schools to offices, everyone needs a holiday to celebrate the festivals as the end of the year marks many major festivals in India. Every year as the festival dates differ so do the holidays. There are many major festivals in October.

Here is the list of holidays in October 2025.

There will be nine holidays, which will include major festivals in October from Navratri to Diwali.

Oct 1- Manahavmi

Oct 2- Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, also called Vijaya Dashami- This year among the festivals that have coincided are Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. This will cut one holiday from the calendar as children and adults will get a single holiday for these festivals.

Oct 7- Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

Oct 18- Dhanteras

Oct 20- Naraka Chaturdasi

Oct 21- Diwali

Oct 22- Govardhan Puja

Oct 27- Hal Shashthi (Lalai Chhath)

Oct 28- Chhath Puja

What is the significance of these festivals?

Mahanavami is the ninth day of Navratri and is considered an auspicious day for worshipping Goddess Durga. The festival is more significant in East and North India.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, is declared a national holiday across India. Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of Lord Ram over the demon Ravan and of good over evil. The day is celebrated all over India and the latter is celebrated in different ways across the country.

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Ramayan. This day is celebrated by processions, readings, and cultural programmes, especially in North India.

With Dhanteras the five-day Diwali festival begins. It is believed to be an auspicious day for purchasing gold, silver, and utensils.

Diwali or the festival of lights is celebrated across India. People light diyas, decorate their homes and worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on this day. The festival is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. The day comes 20 days after Dussehra.

Govardhan is the festival that marks the ifting of the Govardhan hill by Lord Krishna to protect villagers after a curse from Indra Dev, the lord of rains, caused relentless rains in the village.

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters as the latter put ‘tika’ or ‘tilak’ on the forehead of their brothers.

Lalai Chhath is celebrated in various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On this day, mothers pray for the health of their children. Schools remain closed in these regions and where it is observed.

Chhath Puja is a big festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. On this day, devotees worship the Sun God by offering prayers at rivers and ponds. Schools re closed in these regions.