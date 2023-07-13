School Holidays 2023: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed as Yamuna water level rises; check dates here

Schools in Noida will remain shut tomorrow as Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, would be closed on July 14 due to flood situation in the Delhi NCR region.

Along with this, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the mark of 208.08 meters, putting the authorities on alert mode. The Yamuna River has reached a danger level in Noida, and the Irrigation Department has issued a warning. The water of the Yamuna River has started entering the city, after which people in the low-lying areas have left their homes. Many areas of the capital have been submerged.

All Delhi schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday and government offices, except those providing essential services, will resort to work from home, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that South-West Delhi and adjoining areas is likely to receive light to moderate intensity rain on Thursday.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi (Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi) and NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar), Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Pahasu (U.P.) during next 2 hours”, IMD shared in a tweet.

(with inputs from ANI)