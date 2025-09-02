INDIA

School holiday: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad closed on September 3 due to heavy rains; check details

Delhi-NCR Weather Update, School holiday: All schools in Noida and Ghaziabad are ordered to be closed on September 3, Wednesday, due to heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR occurring for more than a week.

