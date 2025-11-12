School holiday on November 12: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today; Check state-wise list here

Several states, including Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and Telangana, have made adjustments to school schedules due to air pollution, local elections, and security concerns. Delhi continues hybrid learning due to poor air quality, while schools in Bihar and Telangana are closed for election-related activities.

As of today, November 12, 2025, several states in India are adjusting their school schedules due to local events, election-related activities, and environmental concerns. Here’s a summary of the key changes affecting school operations across different regions:

Delhi-NCR: Hybrid Learning Mode Due to Air Pollution

With air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorating to a 'very poor' to 'near severe' category, schools in the region will continue to operate under a hybrid learning model starting today, November 12, 2025. This decision comes in response to the ongoing pollution crisis and is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) restrictions aimed at protecting public health.

Hybrid Mode: Parents can choose whether to send their children to school or have them attend classes online. The class timings will remain unchanged, with online classes being conducted on Zoom. The links for online sessions will be provided through school apps or homework portals.

Activity Periods: Students attending online classes will not have activity periods, but will otherwise follow the regular academic schedule.

Future Adjustments: If air quality worsens further and GRAP-IV restrictions are enforced, schools may shift entirely to online learning. Parents are advised to stay in contact with schools for updates on any further changes to the learning schedule or class format.

This hybrid system aims to maintain educational continuity while ensuring students’ safety from hazardous air pollution.

Delhi Schools: No Immediate Closure Post-Red Fort Blast

Following the explosion near the Red Fort metro station on November 10, 2025, some private schools in Delhi have independently opted for online or hybrid learning as a precaution. However, the Delhi Government has not issued an official order for widespread school closures due to the incident. Enhanced security measures have been implemented around sensitive areas, and families are encouraged to stay updated via their individual schools for any changes to schedules or safety protocols.

Bihar: School Holidays for Bye-Elections

In Bihar, several schools have been declared closed today, November 12, due to local bye-elections. Many of these schools are being utilised as polling stations, and the closures are necessary for smooth election operations, including ensuring security and logistical support.

Parents and students are urged to check for official notifications from their respective schools, especially if their institution is located near or within a polling area. This is a precautionary measure to minimise disruptions to education and ensure safety during the election process.

Telangana: School Closure for Jubilee Hills Bye-Election

In Telangana, schools in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency area have been declared closed today, November 12, due to the ongoing bye-election. Similarly, government offices in the region will also remain closed to allow staff to focus on election duties.

This closure is aimed at reducing potential disruptions to education and transportation services in Hyderabad. Parents are advised to confirm any schedule changes with schools via SMS or WhatsApp updates, as some schools may make alternative arrangements for the day.

Looking Ahead: Staying Updated on School Schedules

With schools in several regions experiencing changes due to elections, pollution, and security concerns, it’s important for parents and students to remain informed through official channels. Whether it’s checking for updates on hybrid learning schedules or confirming school closures due to elections, staying connected with schools is key to navigating these adjustments.

Parents should monitor air quality reports and government advisories, especially in areas affected by GRAP-III restrictions, to make the best decisions for their child’s health and education. Likewise, those in election-related regions should stay alert for any last-minute changes to school schedules or safety protocols.

For the latest updates on school holidays and educational adjustments across India, continue to check official announcements and local news outlets.