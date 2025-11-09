Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.07 strikes Andaman Islands
School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state? Check state-wise list here
Amid divorce rumours, Sangram Singh calls Payal Rohatgi 'little crazy', pens emotional note: 'Pray to God'
Bengaluru molestation case: Arrested Rapido bike driver makes bizarre excuse for alleged sexual harassment of 20-year-old woman: 'I was trying to rub...'
China's underwater treadmill video is creating waves on internet, netizens say, 'Are you allowed to pee...'; Watch viral video
Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details
What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas
Sussanne Khan shares first post after Zarine Khan's death, pens heartfelt tribute, leaves Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor emotional: 'You took all our hearts'
Security breach in Bengaluru jail? Viral video shows ISIS operative, serial rapist seen using mobile; Watch
INDIA
Schools across India are largely open on Monday, November 10, 2025, after closures due to rains, elections, or festivals. Students in UP, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha will attend regular classes. Parents should check WhatsApp updates for last-minute closures.
Schools across India have largely returned to regular classes, with most reopening on Friday, November 7. However, certain regions had earlier closures due to heavy rains, elections, or festivals like the Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. Here’s a detailed state-wise update on school schedules for Monday, November 10, 2025.
Schools in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district, have resumed classes after closures earlier in the week. The temporary closure from November 3 to 6 in Anupshahr was due to the grand Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. Regular classes will continue on Monday.
Schools in Bihar reopened on Friday, November 7, following the first phase of assembly elections. No holidays are expected on Monday. However, schools will close again on November 11 for the second phase of polling.
Cyclone Montha-Affected States: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha
Most schools in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha that were affected by Cyclone Montha have now reopened. Both government and private schools have resumed normal operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued light to moderate rains in parts of southern and northeastern India next week, but no severe weather warnings have been issued that would lead to school closures.
In Telangana, most schools are functioning normally. However, parents are advised to stay updated on potential district-specific closures due to local weather conditions. The IMD has warned of lightning and gusty winds up to 30–40 kmph in Telangana, urging residents to remain alert in low-lying and coastal areas.
For real-time updates about school holidays and closures, parents are encouraged to follow official school or class WhatsApp groups. Schools often share notifications, announcements, and alerts regarding sudden rains or storms through these channels.
November 9, 2025 – Uttarakhand Foundation Day (Sunday, already a holiday)
November 14, 2025 – Children’s Day (Bal Diwas, celebrated in schools, but not a public holiday)
November 15, 2025 – Jharkhand Foundation Day (Schools closed)
November 24, 2025 – Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (Schools closed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, and other northern states)
On Monday, November 10, 2025, schools across most states in India will hold regular classes. Parents and students are advised to monitor official notifications, especially in regions affected by rain or recent natural events, to stay informed about potential last-minute closures.