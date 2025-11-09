FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state? Check state-wise list here

Schools across India are largely open on Monday, November 10, 2025, after closures due to rains, elections, or festivals. Students in UP, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha will attend regular classes. Parents should check WhatsApp updates for last-minute closures.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state? Check state-wise list here
Schools across India have largely returned to regular classes, with most reopening on Friday, November 7. However, certain regions had earlier closures due to heavy rains, elections, or festivals like the Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. Here’s a detailed state-wise update on school schedules for Monday, November 10, 2025.

Are Schools Open in Uttar Pradesh?

Schools in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district, have resumed classes after closures earlier in the week. The temporary closure from November 3 to 6 in Anupshahr was due to the grand Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. Regular classes will continue on Monday.

School Status in Poll-Bound Bihar

Schools in Bihar reopened on Friday, November 7, following the first phase of assembly elections. No holidays are expected on Monday. However, schools will close again on November 11 for the second phase of polling.

Cyclone Montha-Affected States: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha

Most schools in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha that were affected by Cyclone Montha have now reopened. Both government and private schools have resumed normal operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued light to moderate rains in parts of southern and northeastern India next week, but no severe weather warnings have been issued that would lead to school closures.

Telangana Weather and School Updates

In Telangana, most schools are functioning normally. However, parents are advised to stay updated on potential district-specific closures due to local weather conditions. The IMD has warned of lightning and gusty winds up to 30–40 kmph in Telangana, urging residents to remain alert in low-lying and coastal areas.

Stay Updated via Official WhatsApp Groups

For real-time updates about school holidays and closures, parents are encouraged to follow official school or class WhatsApp groups. Schools often share notifications, announcements, and alerts regarding sudden rains or storms through these channels.

Key School Holidays in November 2025

November 9, 2025 – Uttarakhand Foundation Day (Sunday, already a holiday)

November 14, 2025 – Children’s Day (Bal Diwas, celebrated in schools, but not a public holiday)

November 15, 2025 – Jharkhand Foundation Day (Schools closed)

November 24, 2025 – Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (Schools closed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, and other northern states)

On Monday, November 10, 2025, schools across most states in India will hold regular classes. Parents and students are advised to monitor official notifications, especially in regions affected by rain or recent natural events, to stay informed about potential last-minute closures.

