School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow, check full list

In light of the recent severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, landslides, and disruption of transportation networks, multiple states in India have announced school closures for tomorrow, October 9, 2025. Authorities have prioritised the safety and well-being of students, urging both parents and students to stay updated on local notifications regarding school holidays.

Darjeeling: Extended school closures amid landslides

In Darjeeling, West Bengal, the aftermath of heavy rainfall and landslides that struck the region on October 4 and 5 has left significant damage, affecting transportation and connectivity. In response, all educational institutions, including government, private, and missionary-run schools, have been ordered to remain closed from October 8 to October 10, 2025. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has confirmed that schools will reopen on October 13, 2025. This disruption is a result of the compromised mobility in the region, which poses a risk to students’ safety.

Karnataka: Statewide school shutdown for survey

In Karnataka, a state-wide shutdown of schools has been implemented due to the ongoing Social and Educational Survey (commonly referred to as the ‘caste survey’) initiated by the state government. The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has announced that both government and government-aided schools across the state will remain closed from October 8 to October 18, 2025. This decision comes in response to the government's plan to collect data that could impact educational and social policies. As a result, students will have a prolonged break, with many opting to use the time for self-study or to engage in other productive activities.

Jammu: Heavy rain forecast leads to school closures

The Jammu region has also faced significant disruption due to severe weather. The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) had previously declared school holidays for October 6 and 7 due to heavy rainfall. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rain and possible thunderstorms through October 8 and 9, the situation remains uncertain. As of now, additional school closures may be announced depending on the severity of weather conditions in the coming days.

How students can use their free time

With these school holidays in place, students are encouraged to use their time wisely. While the weather may offer opportunities for relaxation, it also serves as a good time for students to catch up on self-study, explore new skills, or enjoy quality time with family. Additionally, as the festive season approaches, students may also consider travelling or taking part in community events.

As local authorities manage the disruptions caused by severe weather, students and parents are advised to stay informed by checking with their schools or local administrators for the latest updates. Safety should remain the top priority, and students should follow guidance from their respective education departments.