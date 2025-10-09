Add DNA as a Preferred Source
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here

Severe weather disruptions, including heavy rainfall, landslides, and thunderstorms, have led to unexpected school closures across India in October 2025. States like West Bengal, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu have declared holidays, with conditions continuing to affect school reopening.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 07:06 AM IST

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here
October 2025 has been marked by unexpected school closures in various parts of India, triggered by heavy rainfall, landslides, and thunderstorms. While many regions were already on holiday for festivals, the sudden weather disruptions have led to extended closures and further uncertainty for students.

Are schools closed in the Delhi-NCR region today?

Delhi and nearby regions have experienced rainfall and noticeable changes in weather in the last few days, but as of now, the Directorate of Education (DoE) or the Delhi Government has not issued any notice about schools and colleges being closed in the Delhi region today. The Haryana government (Gurugram) District Administrators for the Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) have also not issued any such advisory or notice for students and schools.

Here is a list of states where schools are closed today:

West Bengal 

In West Bengal, the situation has been particularly severe in Darjeeling, where continuous rainfall and landslides have severely impacted mobility and connectivity. As a result, the state government declared a three-day closure for all schools and colleges in the region from October 8 to 10, 2025. This decision affected all educational institutions, including government, private, and mission-run schools. The authorities have indicated that schools are expected to reopen on October 13, provided weather conditions improve.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, the situation is still unfolding. The state has experienced heavy rainfall, snowfall, and landslides, especially in districts like Sirmaur, Solan, and Hamirpur. A recent landslide in Bilaspur tragically claimed lives, prompting authorities to extend school closures beyond October 7. Weather forecasts predict more rain and thunderstorms, so further school closures are being considered for October 8 and 9, especially in high-altitude areas like Shimla.

Karnataka

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, schools have been given an extended break, with closures announced from October 8 to 18, 2025. This follows the state’s caste survey being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes. The closure comes right after a 17-day Dussehra vacation, leaving students with an additional 10 days off. Schools and parents are advised to monitor official updates regarding the reopening dates and any changes in the academic calendar.

Jammu

The Jammu region is also on high alert, with schools closed on October 6 and 7 due to rainfall. With more rain expected in the coming days, additional closures may be declared depending on the severity of the weather.

Parents and students across these affected regions are advised to stay updated with local school notifications and government alerts. With unpredictable weather conditions continuing, these closures highlight the importance of being prepared for sudden changes in academic schedules.

