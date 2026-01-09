FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Severe cold wave and dense fog have forced several Indian states to extend winter holidays. Delhi schools remain closed till January 15, while Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and other states have announced closures or revised timings to ensure student safety amid harsh weather.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 07:15 AM IST

School Holiday January 9: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
There is no officially declared nationwide school holiday for Friday, January 9, 2026. However, severe winter conditions across northern and eastern India have led several state governments to extend winter vacations or modify school operations. Persistent cold waves and dense fog have significantly affected daily life, prompting authorities to prioritise student safety.

Cold Weather Disrupts School Functioning Across Regions

As winter peaks, states in the northern belt experience plummeting temperatures and reduced visibility due to fog. These conditions have disrupted transportation and routine activities, including school operations. In response, state governments have either extended winter breaks or announced temporary closures for younger students, especially in government and aided schools.

Delhi Schools Closed Till January 15

The Delhi government has officially extended winter vacations for all schools until January 15, 2026. This decision applies to government, government-aided, and private schools across the National Capital Territory. The Directorate of Education (DoE) confirmed that the extension is aligned with the academic calendar and was announced keeping extreme cold conditions in mind.

Uttar Pradesh: District-Wise Decisions in Place

In Uttar Pradesh, school closures vary by district. In Varanasi, the District Basic Education Officer has ordered the closure of schools from pre-primary to Class 8 from January 7 to January 9. This directive applies to institutions affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and state boards. While students are exempted from attending classes, teachers and staff are required to report to schools to manage administrative work.

Meanwhile, in cities like Lucknow and Kanpur, schools up to Class 8 remain closed. There is, however, a possibility that schools in Lucknow may reopen soon, depending on updated weather assessments. Parents and students are advised to closely monitor official announcements.

Punjab Extends Winter Vacation Till January 13

The Punjab government has also extended winter holidays for all schools until January 13, 2026. Initially, schools were set to reopen after January 7, but worsening weather conditions forced authorities to prolong the closure. Dense fog and extreme cold continue to disrupt normal life across the state.

Other States on Alert

States like Jharkhand, Tripura, and Telangana are also reviewing weather conditions and may announce closures or revised school timings as needed. Students and parents are encouraged to stay updated through official government notifications.

Overall, while January 9 is not a declared holiday nationwide, weather-related extensions have effectively kept many schools closed across several states.

