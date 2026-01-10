FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH

US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’

School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s NEW tactics for anti-India activities: Exploiting Gaza war for terror financing, recruiting…

Gold, silver prices today, January 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

India slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani over letter to Umar Khalid: 'Better to focus on...'

WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk's fiery fifty powers RCB to 3-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in nail-biting thriller

DNA TV Show: Will Trump break the nuclear agreement with Putin?

The Raja Saab movie review: Prabhas' fantasy horror-comedy is harmless fun; baddie Sanjay Dutt and ambitious storyline impress, but...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at...

DNA TV Show: Will Trump break the nuclear agreement with Putin?

DNA TV Show: Will Trump break the nuclear agreement with Putin?

The Raja Saab movie review: Prabhas' fantasy horror-comedy is harmless fun; baddie Sanjay Dutt and ambitious storyline impress, but...

The Raja Saab movie review: Prabhas' horror-comedy is harmless fun, but...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeIndia

INDIA

School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Schools across several Indian states are closed on January 10, 2026, due to severe cold-wave conditions, dense fog, extended winter vacations, and Sankranti festival holidays in southern states, as authorities prioritise student safety and follow academic calendars.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 07:06 AM IST

School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Schools across multiple Indian states will remain closed on January 10, 2026, driven by a combination of extended winter vacations, severe cold-wave conditions, and regional festival holidays. The reasons vary by geography, with northern and central India responding to harsh weather, while southern states observe scheduled cultural breaks.

Cold-Wave Closures in Northern and Central India

A significant drop in temperatures, accompanied by dense fog, has prompted authorities in several northern and central states to suspend in-person classes, particularly for younger students. The precautionary measures aim to safeguard children from health risks associated with prolonged cold exposure.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools in cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Prayagraj will remain closed for students from Nursery to Class 8. Senior classes (9–12) are operating under revised schedules to balance academic continuity and safety.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi continues its winter vacation as per the academic calendar, keeping all schools closed. Similarly, Punjab has announced a statewide closure due to intense fog and cold-wave alerts.

Several districts in Rajasthan, including Bhilwara, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar, have ordered partial closures, mainly affecting primary and middle school students. Jharkhand, Tripura, and parts of Madhya Pradesh (such as Gwalior and Morena) have also implemented district-level shutdowns, largely for Classes 1–8.

In Haryana, winter breaks have been extended in multiple districts in response to prevailing weather conditions.

Southern States Observe Sankranti Holidays

Unlike the weather-driven closures in the north, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are observing holidays due to the Sankranti festival, a major harvest celebration in the region.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed from January 10 to January 18, 2026, with classes resuming around January 19. In Telangana, schools are also expected to begin Sankranti holidays around January 10, typically lasting about a week, though final notifications may vary by district.

Advisory for Parents and Students

While many closures follow official academic calendars, others are emergency responses that can change at short notice. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school notices, district administration orders, and education department circulars, as holiday status may differ even within the same state.

With winter conditions still evolving in many regions, authorities continue to prioritise student safety while balancing academic requirements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at...
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to…
US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’
US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown
School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to
Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s NEW tactics for anti-India activities: Exploiting Gaza war for terror financing, recruiting…
Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s NEW tactics for anti-India…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement