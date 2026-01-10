School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Schools across several Indian states are closed on January 10, 2026, due to severe cold-wave conditions, dense fog, extended winter vacations, and Sankranti festival holidays in southern states, as authorities prioritise student safety and follow academic calendars.

Schools across multiple Indian states will remain closed on January 10, 2026, driven by a combination of extended winter vacations, severe cold-wave conditions, and regional festival holidays. The reasons vary by geography, with northern and central India responding to harsh weather, while southern states observe scheduled cultural breaks.

Cold-Wave Closures in Northern and Central India

A significant drop in temperatures, accompanied by dense fog, has prompted authorities in several northern and central states to suspend in-person classes, particularly for younger students. The precautionary measures aim to safeguard children from health risks associated with prolonged cold exposure.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools in cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Prayagraj will remain closed for students from Nursery to Class 8. Senior classes (9–12) are operating under revised schedules to balance academic continuity and safety.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi continues its winter vacation as per the academic calendar, keeping all schools closed. Similarly, Punjab has announced a statewide closure due to intense fog and cold-wave alerts.

Several districts in Rajasthan, including Bhilwara, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar, have ordered partial closures, mainly affecting primary and middle school students. Jharkhand, Tripura, and parts of Madhya Pradesh (such as Gwalior and Morena) have also implemented district-level shutdowns, largely for Classes 1–8.

In Haryana, winter breaks have been extended in multiple districts in response to prevailing weather conditions.

Southern States Observe Sankranti Holidays

Unlike the weather-driven closures in the north, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are observing holidays due to the Sankranti festival, a major harvest celebration in the region.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed from January 10 to January 18, 2026, with classes resuming around January 19. In Telangana, schools are also expected to begin Sankranti holidays around January 10, typically lasting about a week, though final notifications may vary by district.

Advisory for Parents and Students

While many closures follow official academic calendars, others are emergency responses that can change at short notice. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school notices, district administration orders, and education department circulars, as holiday status may differ even within the same state.

With winter conditions still evolving in many regions, authorities continue to prioritise student safety while balancing academic requirements.