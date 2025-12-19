School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Extreme cold waves, rising pollution, and local holidays are causing school closures and schedule changes across India on December 19, 2025. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu are among the states affected, with some schools shifting to online or hybrid modes.

As extreme weather conditions and rising pollution levels affect large parts of India, several states are announcing changes to school schedules, closures, and holiday breaks. Here’s a detailed update for students, parents, and teachers regarding school timings, closures, and holiday announcements across various regions on December 19, 2025.

Winter Guidelines and School Timings in Northern India

Northern India continues to grapple with severe fog and cold waves, particularly in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. To ensure student safety and comfort, many schools have modified their timings or moved to online classes. In Uttar Pradesh, schools have been shut down due to the ongoing cold waves and will remain closed until further notice. Similarly, several districts in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab have also issued winter guidelines and are following adjusted school timings.

Delhi and NCR: School Closures Due to Pollution

The national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding regions, including the Delhi NCR, are experiencing a concerning surge in pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding the 450 mark. The Delhi government has invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), resulting in strict measures to control air pollution. As a part of these regulations, schools for classes up to 5th grade will remain closed until further notice. Students from classes 6-11 will follow a hybrid model, attending school both online and offline, while Class 10 and 12 students are required to attend school in person as usual. Additionally, offices in Delhi are also required to operate with 50% of their workforce working from home.

Goa: School Holiday for Goa Liberation Day

In Goa, students will be enjoying a holiday today, December 19, 2025, to celebrate Goa Liberation Day. This day marks the end of Portuguese rule over the state in 1961. Schools in Goa are usually closed to observe this important local holiday. Students are advised to check with their schools for any last-minute updates or confirmations regarding the closure.

Noida: Hybrid Classes Amid Rising Pollution

While schools in Noida are not closing today, authorities have issued guidelines due to the deteriorating weather and air quality. For students from Nursery to Class 5, online classes will continue until further notice. Students in Classes 6 and above will attend a hybrid model of learning, alternating between online and offline classes. The winter vacation schedule for schools in Noida is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Jammu & Kashmir: Seasonal Vacation Continues

In Jammu & Kashmir, winter has already caused schools in most regions to shut down for a week, from December 13-19, 2025. Given the region's extreme winter conditions, the closure affects all schools up to Class 8. The seasonal break is in line with the state’s winter vacation policy, and schools will reopen after the scheduled vacation.

Tamil Nadu: Holiday Extension Post Examinations

In Tamil Nadu, schools will close after the half-yearly exams, which typically occur around Christmas. This year, the holiday period will be extended to 12 days, starting from Christmas Eve, allowing students to enjoy a longer break before the new year begins.

With the ongoing cold waves, air pollution, and local holidays, students across various states are experiencing different school schedules and closures. Parents and students are urged to stay updated by checking official school announcements regularly to stay informed about any further changes in timings or closures.