School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Gold, silver prices today, December 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Who was Sharif Osman Hadi? Anti-India Bangladesh youth leader who died in Singapore weeks after being shot in Dhaka
Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?
Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears of joy, raw reaction wins internet's heart, WATCH
MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at actor's residence due to..., here's what we know
Ishan Kishan breaks MS Dhoni's world record, surpasses Sanju Samson to become first player in history to achieve rare T20 feat
FACT CHECK: Did Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home get raided? Actress breaks silence on alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'My name continues to be...'
Sachin Tendulkar had his 2011 World Cup, can Virat Kohli get 2027? Team India asked to recreate MS Dhoni-led magic
‘Jahannum main jaye’: Giriraj Singh’s shocking statement to woman defending Nitish Kumar over Hijab row lands him in trouble, what happened?
BIG blow to IHFL, ED major crackdown on dubious loans, FIR registered against Sameer Gehlaut in Rs 10000 crore fraud case
INDIA
Extreme cold waves, rising pollution, and local holidays are causing school closures and schedule changes across India on December 19, 2025. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu are among the states affected, with some schools shifting to online or hybrid modes.
As extreme weather conditions and rising pollution levels affect large parts of India, several states are announcing changes to school schedules, closures, and holiday breaks. Here’s a detailed update for students, parents, and teachers regarding school timings, closures, and holiday announcements across various regions on December 19, 2025.
Northern India continues to grapple with severe fog and cold waves, particularly in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. To ensure student safety and comfort, many schools have modified their timings or moved to online classes. In Uttar Pradesh, schools have been shut down due to the ongoing cold waves and will remain closed until further notice. Similarly, several districts in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab have also issued winter guidelines and are following adjusted school timings.
The national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding regions, including the Delhi NCR, are experiencing a concerning surge in pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding the 450 mark. The Delhi government has invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), resulting in strict measures to control air pollution. As a part of these regulations, schools for classes up to 5th grade will remain closed until further notice. Students from classes 6-11 will follow a hybrid model, attending school both online and offline, while Class 10 and 12 students are required to attend school in person as usual. Additionally, offices in Delhi are also required to operate with 50% of their workforce working from home.
In Goa, students will be enjoying a holiday today, December 19, 2025, to celebrate Goa Liberation Day. This day marks the end of Portuguese rule over the state in 1961. Schools in Goa are usually closed to observe this important local holiday. Students are advised to check with their schools for any last-minute updates or confirmations regarding the closure.
While schools in Noida are not closing today, authorities have issued guidelines due to the deteriorating weather and air quality. For students from Nursery to Class 5, online classes will continue until further notice. Students in Classes 6 and above will attend a hybrid model of learning, alternating between online and offline classes. The winter vacation schedule for schools in Noida is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
In Jammu & Kashmir, winter has already caused schools in most regions to shut down for a week, from December 13-19, 2025. Given the region's extreme winter conditions, the closure affects all schools up to Class 8. The seasonal break is in line with the state’s winter vacation policy, and schools will reopen after the scheduled vacation.
In Tamil Nadu, schools will close after the half-yearly exams, which typically occur around Christmas. This year, the holiday period will be extended to 12 days, starting from Christmas Eve, allowing students to enjoy a longer break before the new year begins.
With the ongoing cold waves, air pollution, and local holidays, students across various states are experiencing different school schedules and closures. Parents and students are urged to stay updated by checking official school announcements regularly to stay informed about any further changes in timings or closures.