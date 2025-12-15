School Holiday December 16: Are schools in Delhi closed? Govt implements GRAP-4, orders schools, offices to...

As Delhi AQI has crossed 'severe' mark in some parts and remained beyond 400, the Delhi government has implemented GRAP-4 and have asked schools to go hybrid and office to declare 50% work from home.

Delhi’s AQI is not seeing any sign of improvement and instead is deteriorating rapidly as it again fell to the ‘severe’ category with visibility being its lowest. In such a situation, the Delhi government has again implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4, under which it has ordered all private and government schools to function in hybrid mode until class 11, not including class 10.

Meanwhile, all government and private offices have also been ordered to operate at 50 per cent capacity and give work from home (WFH) to the remaining 50 per cent. Due to severe environmental conditions, students and parents have been demanding the school authorities to declare closure or announce winter holidays prior.

However, there is no official confirmation from the government regarding shutdown of schools.

How bad is Delhi’s AQI?

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) has crossed the severe mark and has come nearer to hazardous category in some areas leading to a thick layer of smog which has engulfed the city. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the “Severe” category. This follows the trend observed on Sunday, when the AQI was 461 at around 4 pm.

Large parts of the city were covered in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. Anand Vihar was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 409, placing it in the 'severe' category. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around Kartavya Path, Akshardham, AIIMS and Yashobhoomi. According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Aya Nagar (406), Chandini Chowk (437), RK Puram (477) and Dwarka Sector 8 (462), were recorded in the 'severe' category. Wazirpur also experienced poor air quality, with an AQI of 500.