School Holiday: All schools in THIS state to remain closed till January 1 due to...; Here's all you need to know

INDIA
Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a severe cold wave, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of its residents, particularly vulnerable populations. The Chief Minister has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 1, affecting institutions affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE. This decision aims to safeguard students from the harsh winter conditions.
CM Yogi has instructed senior officials to remain vigilant and conduct regular field visits to monitor the situation on the ground. He has emphasised that no laxity will be tolerated in implementing cold-weather relief measures.
District authorities have been directed to ensure the availability and distribution of blankets and the arrangement of bonfires in all districts, especially in areas with a high number of homeless and economically weaker people. The Chief Minister has stressed that no one should be allowed to sleep in the open during the cold wave.
Officials have been instructed to ensure that night shelters are fully functional and equipped with all necessary facilities, including adequate bedding, warmth, and basic amenities. CM Yogi has further asked officials to personally inspect night shelters to ensure proper arrangements and to take immediate action wherever deficiencies are found. This move is expected to provide relief to those who have been forced to spend nights in the open due to the harsh weather conditions.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of extremely dense fog for about 40 districts of the state for the next 24 hours. The fog is expected to be so dense in areas like Kaushambi, Prayagraj, and Fatehpur that visibility may be close to zero. Western UP districts, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Aligarh, will also experience a strong impact of the fog. Cold day conditions will prevail in several cities, with the biting cold persisting throughout the day in places like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Lucknow