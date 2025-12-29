FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, difficult person to work with': Section 375 director Manish Gupta on Dhurandhar actor: 'Sabki beizzati karta hai'

Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, AQI hits ‘severe’ mark; Over 200 flights delayed, 6 cancelled, airlines issue advisories

What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm, blizzard set to impact parts of the US

Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ernakulam express

'This was meant for me': Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat, says Baahubali actress 'would have bring...'

Donald Trump gives BIG update over Russia-Ukraine peace deal after meeting Zelenskyy, says, 'Closer than ever before'

School Holiday: All schools in THIS state to remain closed till January 1 due to...; Here's all you need to know

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS district to see MAJOR transformation by..., set to get two new expressways, new offices, police line, modern parks and more, here's all you need to know

Sajid Khan gets injured in accidet, undergoes surgery, sister Farah Khan shares major update: 'Surgery is done, he is...'

Gold, silver prices today, December 29: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, difficult person to work with': Section 375 director Manish Gupta on Dhurandhar actor: 'Sabki beizzati karta hai'

'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, most vincible person to work with': Manish Gupta

'This was meant for me': Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat, says Baahubali actress 'would have bring...'

Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat

Trump issues BIG statement ahead of key meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskyy: 'Had very productive...'

Trump's BIG statement before key meeting with Zelenskyy: 'Had very...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

HomeIndia

INDIA

School Holiday: All schools in THIS state to remain closed till January 1 due to...; Here's all you need to know

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to close all schools up to Class 12 until January 1, affecting institutions affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE and ICSE.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 07:58 AM IST

School Holiday: All schools in THIS state to remain closed till January 1 due to...; Here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a severe cold wave, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of its residents, particularly vulnerable populations. The Chief Minister has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 1, affecting institutions affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE. This decision aims to safeguard students from the harsh winter conditions.

Relief measures kick in

CM Yogi has instructed senior officials to remain vigilant and conduct regular field visits to monitor the situation on the ground. He has emphasised that no laxity will be tolerated in implementing cold-weather relief measures.

District authorities have been directed to ensure the availability and distribution of blankets and the arrangement of bonfires in all districts, especially in areas with a high number of homeless and economically weaker people. The Chief Minister has stressed that no one should be allowed to sleep in the open during the cold wave.

Night shelters to be fully functional

Officials have been instructed to ensure that night shelters are fully functional and equipped with all necessary facilities, including adequate bedding, warmth, and basic amenities. CM Yogi has further asked officials to personally inspect night shelters to ensure proper arrangements and to take immediate action wherever deficiencies are found. This move is expected to provide relief to those who have been forced to spend nights in the open due to the harsh weather conditions.

Fog and cold wave to persist

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of extremely dense fog for about 40 districts of the state for the next 24 hours. The fog is expected to be so dense in areas like Kaushambi, Prayagraj, and Fatehpur that visibility may be close to zero. Western UP districts, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Aligarh, will also experience a strong impact of the fog. Cold day conditions will prevail in several cities, with the biting cold persisting throughout the day in places like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Lucknow

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, difficult person to work with': Section 375 director Manish Gupta on Dhurandhar actor: 'Sabki beizzati karta hai'
'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, most vincible person to work with': Manish Gupta
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, AQI hits ‘severe’ mark; Over 200 flights delayed, 6 cancelled, airlines issue advisories
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, AQI hits ‘severe’ mark; Over 200 flights...
What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm, blizzard set to impact parts of the US
What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm set to impact parts of the US
Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ernakulam express
Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ern
'This was meant for me': Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat, says Baahubali actress 'would have bring...'
Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement