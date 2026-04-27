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School Holiday Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh & other states declare early breaks due to heatwave; check state-wise summer vacation dates, new timings

In the Noida and Greater Noida area, the District Magistrate has issued a mandatory revision for all schools, Government, Private, CBSE, ICSE, and others. From April 27, Noida schools were asked to revise their timings to 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Check State-wise Summer holidays 2026 date and time here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 02:02 PM IST

School Holiday Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh & other states declare early breaks due to heatwave; check state-wise summer vacation dates, new timings
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With the heatwave alert issued in parts of the country, predicting a sweeping rise in temperature up to 44°C, the officials have directed schools in Delhi, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and other states to close early and adjust timings to shield students from the heat. Some states have announced early summer vacations, and some have declared temporary closures as part of measures being implemented to minimise students’ exposure to peak daytime heat.

Delhi-NCR Schools: Summer holiday dates and timings

In the Noida and Greater Noida area, the District Magistrate has issued a mandatory revision for all schools, Government, Private, CBSE, ICSE, and others. From April 27, Noida schools were asked to revise their timings to 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

In Delhi, a blanket statewide timing change has not yet been finalised, but Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the immediate implementation of the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. 

Schools that are still open have started safety steps to protect students from the heat. One main step is the “Water Bell” system used in Delhi. A bell rings during the day to remind students to drink water and stay hydrated. Outdoor events such as assemblies and games have been restricted between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Delhi, and checks are in place to ensure classrooms remain well-ventilated.

Here’s a list of state-wise Summer holidays 2026 due to the heatwave

Chhattisgarh: Summer vacation advanced by two weeks. Schools will now remain closed from April 20 to June 15. 

Odisha: All schools will be shut starting April 27. 

West Bengal: Schools closed from April 22. Hill districts like Darjeeling are exempt. 

Tripura: Schools will remain closed from April 24 to May 1. 

Jharkhand: Schools in heat-affected districts have been advised to shut temporarily. 

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: All schools from Class 1 to 12, plus Anganwadi centres, will stay closed from Monday, April 27, in both government and private institutions.

 

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