Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3051015
HomeIndia

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

Due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm and orange alert that the IMD has issued for various states of India, some state governments have declared the closure of schools and institutions. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here
Representational Image

Due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm and orange alert that the IMD has issued for various states of India, some state governments have declared the closure of schools and institutions. 

A yellow alert was also issued by the weather department because of heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, where the temperature was recorded below 30 degrees Celcius. 

Here’s a list of states where schools are going to be closed due to the monsoon:

cre_Trending

Delhi-NCR: Today schools in Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad have been closed due to rainfall. Private schools have shifted to offline mode in some places. 

Uttar Pradesh: Schools for all children up to class 12 will be shut today. Authorities of a dozen districts, including Noida, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad. Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, ordered the closure of schools today in the wake of heavy rains. 

Punjab: Schools in Punjab’s Ludhiana will remain closed as per the order of the Deputy Commissioner. 

Himachal Pradesh: All state-affiliated educational institutions will be closed by the government on July 10 and 11 for two days in HP. 

Kerala: Schools and colleges in the taluks of Kottayam and Kuttanad will be closed. 

Uttarakhand: Schools in Haridwar will remind closed from July 10 to July 17 due to Kanwar Mela and rainfall. Schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun also remain closed. 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.