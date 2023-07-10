School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

Representational Image

Due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm and orange alert that the IMD has issued for various states of India, some state governments have declared the closure of schools and institutions.

A yellow alert was also issued by the weather department because of heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, where the temperature was recorded below 30 degrees Celcius.

Here’s a list of states where schools are going to be closed due to the monsoon:

Delhi-NCR: Today schools in Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad have been closed due to rainfall. Private schools have shifted to offline mode in some places.



Uttar Pradesh: Schools for all children up to class 12 will be shut today. Authorities of a dozen districts, including Noida, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad. Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, ordered the closure of schools today in the wake of heavy rains.



Punjab: Schools in Punjab’s Ludhiana will remain closed as per the order of the Deputy Commissioner.



Himachal Pradesh: All state-affiliated educational institutions will be closed by the government on July 10 and 11 for two days in HP.



Kerala: Schools and colleges in the taluks of Kottayam and Kuttanad will be closed.



Uttarakhand: Schools in Haridwar will remind closed from July 10 to July 17 due to Kanwar Mela and rainfall. Schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun also remain closed.