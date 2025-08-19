School Closed: Holidays declared in all government and private schools in THESE states - Check dates and timings HERE

Several states are still under a rainfall alert till August 20. Other districts may announce last-minute holidays, depending on the situation.

School Holidays: Due to severe rains and safety concerns, several Indian states have announced that schools will be closed starting today (Tuesday). Authorities have ordered the closure of schools and institutions in a number of areas, including Kerala, Karnataka, Mumbai, and Jammu & Kashmir. Additionally, Manipur will celebrate a holiday today for a cultural reason: Maharaja Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birth anniversary.

Mumbai Rains: School Holiday Declared

Mumbai's schools and colleges will be closed on August 19 due to severe rainfall and waterlogging concerns, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The decision was made to protect the safety of the kids after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for prolonged downpours from August 18 to 20.

School Holidays in August

24 August: Sunday

26 August 2025 (Tuesday): Haritalika Teej Vrat

27 August: Ganesh Chaturthi (Schools may remain closed in many states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Telangana)

31 August: Sunday

School Closed In Bareilly

There will be a holiday on August 19 and 20 at Islamia Girls Inter College, FR Islamia Inter College, Kasturba Nagar Nigam Girls Inter College, Khalil Uma Vidyalaya, SV Inter College, DAV Kalicharan Uma Vidyalaya, Rambharose Lal Girls Inter College, Tilak Inter College, PM Shri Government Inter College, and Government Girls Inter College in honor of Urs-e-Ala Hazrat in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. All educational establishments in the city that are connected to the UP Board, Basic Education Council, CBSE, ICSE Board, technical colleges, ITI, and polytechnics will also be closed on August 20.

School Holidays: Jammu & Kashmir

Due to excessive rains, schools in Jammu & Kashmir were closed on August 18, 2025. In addition to advisories for cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in sensitive areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain and thundershowers between August 17 and 19. Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and portions of Kashmir are among the districts at high alert. Although the closure was scheduled for August 18, depending on the amount of rainfall, there is a chance that the holiday will be extended to August 19. For last-minute updates, parents and students are encouraged to follow district administrations' official announcements.

School Closed In Karnataka and Kerala

An official announcement states that due to a significant rain alert, all institutions and colleges in the Kodagu region of Karnataka will be closed on August 19, 2025. To protect students, the district administration has ordered the closure of all government, private, and aided institutions.



On August 18, 2025, Collector Arjun Pandyan of Kerala's Thrissur district announced a holiday for all educational establishments, including government, aided, and unaided schools and colleges. After ongoing, intense rains disturbed daily life and sparked safety concerns, the decision was made. Authorities may even decide to extend the holiday to Wednesday, August 20, since a rainfall warning is in effect until that date. In order to confirm the status of schools on August 20, parents and students are advised to follow official district updates.

Manipur: Celebrating a Holiday Today

Rainfall is causing holidays in many states, but Manipur is celebrating a holiday on August 19, 2025, today for a different cause. To commemorate Maharaja Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birth anniversary, all banks will be closed on this day. However, unless district-level orders are made at the last minute, the state's institutions and schools are anticipated to operate normally.

Depending on the circumstances, other districts may declare last-minute holidays as the rainfall alert in multiple states remains in effect until August 20. For the most recent information, parents and students are advised to view alerts from the education department or the district administration.