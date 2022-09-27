Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

School bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, kills 15-year-old student, leaves 8 others injured

District Collector Deepak Arya said eight students were injured and they were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

School bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, kills 15-year-old student, leaves 8 others injured
ANI Photo

A 15-year-old student was killed and eight others injured after a bus ferrying them to a private school overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus, carrying nearly 40 students, met with the accident around 8 am near Chandrakar village on Rahatgarh-Khurai road, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.

READ | Navratri 2022 Day 2: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, mantras to worship Maa Brahmacharini

The bus went out of control and overturned, he said.

A student of Class 9 was killed in the accident, the official said. District Collector Deepak Arya said eight students were injured and they were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

READ | Flipkart customer orders laptop worth thousands, receives Ghadi detergent soap instead

A case has been registered against the bus owner and the driver, the police official said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.