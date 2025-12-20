FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Jammu Accident: School bus on picnic overturns after hitting divider, 35 children injured

The incident occurred on the Ring Road while the children were returning from a picnic.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 12:20 AM IST

Jammu Accident: School bus on picnic overturns after hitting divider, 35 children injured
At least 35 children were injured in a road accident near Bishnah in Jammu on Saturday when the school bus they were traveling in overturned after hitting a road divider.

The incident took place on the Ring Road while the children were returning from a picnic. The school bus lost control after colliding with the road divider.

All the injured children were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Police and local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and initiated further action.

Further details are awaited.

Also read: Who was Ravindra Kaushik? Real-life ‘Dhurandhar’ spy known as Indira Gandhi’s ‘black tiger’

 

