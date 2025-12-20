Jammu Accident: School bus on picnic overturns after hitting divider, 35 children injured

The incident occurred on the Ring Road while the children were returning from a picnic.

At least 35 children were injured in a road accident near Bishnah in Jammu on Saturday when the school bus they were traveling in overturned after hitting a road divider.

The incident took place on the Ring Road while the children were returning from a picnic. The school bus lost control after colliding with the road divider.

All the injured children were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Police and local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and initiated further action.

Further details are awaited.

