Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sets another record, becomes fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 500 crore
MAJOR crackdown on Delhi industries violating construction ban, Environment Minister Sirsa issues BIG warning: 'Those defying GRAP-IV norms are...'
Jammu Accident: School bus on picnic overturns after hitting divider, 35 children injured
Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident
Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings
Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s video message for Indians, Pakistanis to watch Ikkis: 'I'm a bit happily sad today...'
'Kisi ko bolo nazar utar de': Sunil Gavaskar's blunt advice to Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup setback
Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: AQI nears 400 mark as smog envelops capital; 100+ flights cancelled
After watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Kangana Ranaut says 'maza aagaya', has THIS message for filmmaker: 'Dear Aditya Dhar ji border pe...'
Shubman Gill snubbed from T20 World Cup 2026 squad without warning, Report reveals shocking details
INDIA
The incident occurred on the Ring Road while the children were returning from a picnic.
At least 35 children were injured in a road accident near Bishnah in Jammu on Saturday when the school bus they were traveling in overturned after hitting a road divider.
The incident took place on the Ring Road while the children were returning from a picnic. The school bus lost control after colliding with the road divider.
All the injured children were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.
Police and local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and initiated further action.
Further details are awaited.
Also read: Who was Ravindra Kaushik? Real-life ‘Dhurandhar’ spy known as Indira Gandhi’s ‘black tiger’