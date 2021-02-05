Scam Alert! DMart fake link doing rounds on WhatsApp, do not forward THIS message

Headlines

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot submits apology for corruption remarks

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

7 Best bachelorette party destinations in India

5 popular art forms of India

7 Reasons of heart attack while on treadmill

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

HomeIndia

India

Scam Alert! DMart fake link doing rounds on WhatsApp, do not forward THIS message

New cyber scam deducts money from your account by clicking on a forwarded link on WhatsApp.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2021, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cyber scams are very common and the latest one doing rounds these days is the DMart fake link scam. DMart is a supermarket and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, fake link messages claiming to give free gifts to customers are being forwarded on WhatsApp. 

On clicking the fake link, a webpage opens which has a 'spin wheel'. The user is asked to spin the wheel in order to win gift cards up to Rs 10,000. As soon as you spin the wheel, another link with a 'free gift' will appear.    

The link asks the user to share the alleged ‘free gift’ contest with other friends in order to claim the prize. "Share with 5 groups/ 20 friends on WhatsApp”, the page reads. The user must keep sharing until the Blue bar on the screen is full. The Hyderabad police has warned that money will be deducted from your account once you click on this link. 

It is always advised to not click on unauthorized links or share them on social media platforms. The cybercrime cell of Hyderabad has shared details of this fraud on their Twitter account. 

Such schemes offering free gifts to its users are never legitimate, no matter how big or small the company is. Users are always advised to beware of and not fall prey to such internet frauds. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Congress has given ghotalebaaz sarkar, everyone is fed up': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Turkey blast: 2 terrorists attack in front of ministry building in Ankara, 1 blew himself, other ‘neutralised’

ICC World Cup 2023: Meet Afghanistan’s team mentor, who is India’s former cricket captain

Apple stops offering customer support on Elon Musk owned X

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly causing woman's death with his SUV in road accident

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE