In a world where technology is advancing at lightning speed, the demand for skilled individuals who can handle this changing environment has never been more vital. Conscious of this requirement, Scaler School of Technology (SST), a new-age institution in Bangalore that offers a 4-year UG program in computer science and AI, is turning heads and making its students not merely learn theory but also acquire priceless practical experience in the tech sector. The latest collaboration between Scaler Innovation Lab and NeoSapien, a start-up that appeared on Shark Tank, is a reflection of this changing landscape. SST is aiming to provide students with unique opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technology and real-world challenges through such collaborations.

A Game-Changing Collab

On January 20, 2025, Scaler announced that it would be collaborating with NeoSapien, a pioneering start-up making waves with its AI-driven wearable device that promises to improve human memory and productivity. The deal is not only about money; it is about an all-around education model in which students get to learn through experiential application of knowledge.

Through the Scaler Innovation Lab, NeoSapien is granted ₹10 lakh as a non-dilutive fund, which will substantially support its research and development efforts. What's more crucial, however, is that NeoSapien will have access to a cohort of bright students from SST, who will be interning at the start-up, giving them the much-needed industry exposure. This is the perfect example of how Scaler is dedicated to opening doors for students to easily make the transition from academic life to professional life.

Hands-On Learning: A Core Philosophy

At Scaler School of Technology, it's all about equipping students with both theoretical knowledge and pragmatic skills that are relevant in the tech industry. As part of collaborative efforts with companies like NeoSapien, SST provides an ecosystem where students gain hands-on learning experience in implementing what they do in real-world situations. From internships offered at NeoSapien, students will experience working with people from the field, learning what goes into building products, conducting software testing, and overcoming day-to-day issues.

A few students have already begun interning with NeoSapien as a part of this collaboration. “I was already interning with Dukaan when Aryan Yadav, founder of NeoSapien, saw my Build My Notes app. We used to sit together and brainstorm when I needed help with product thinking. That’s when he offered me to join them and work as a back-end developer. I am now part of their product and tech team. Seeing their entire journey, starting from how they raised funds as a new start-up and gradually improving their product, it has been the greatest learning experience. This hands-on experience is priceless. Watching them set up something from scratch is what inspired me the most. My long-term goal is to build a start-up of my own, and this opportunity has boosted my confidence level,” said Om Mishra, SST student who has been interning with NeoSapien since November 2024.

Expert Mentorship and Resources

One of the most impressive aspects of the Scaler Innovation Lab is the expert mentorship it offers. Students who collaborate with NeoSapien will have the advantage of being mentored by industry experts who are affiliated with Scaler. Mentorship is important for developing innovation and making sure that students are capable of addressing real-world problems efficiently.

The open and collaborative atmosphere of Scaler Innovation Lab promotes creativity and problem-solving skills so that students can create solutions that can change the way technology is interacting with human abilities. Such hands-on learning is at the core of SST's educational model so that graduates are not only employment-ready but are also in a position to create a difference in the technology sector.

Preparing for the Future

As the technology horizon keeps changing, Scaler School of Technology is putting its learners at the front of this shift. The association with NeoSapien is one of many opportunities that will help improve learning and make its students job-ready from day one.

Having a selective admission rate of 3.7% and an industry-vetted curriculum, SST is already inducting the best talents from around the nation. Having the opportunity to learn and work with new-age start-ups such as NeoSapien further boosts SST's image as an elite institution for learning computer science engineering in India.

Disclaimer-(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)