Both are joining hands in launching a specialized GovTech credit course focused on Digital Infrastructure for Governance and Inclusive Transformation (DIGIT).

Forget those really heavy, dusty textbooks and abstract theories, which might not even work practically or cannot be implemented in real life. Imagine building digital tools with advanced technology that can reinvent and restructure how governments serve their citizens.

That's exactly what you will be able to learn as Scaler School of Technology and eGov Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni, join hands to revolutionize the GovTech landscape. They're launching a specialized GovTech credit course focused on Digital Infrastructure for Governance and Inclusive Transformation (DIGIT).

This course isn't just about coding; it's more about crafting practical solutions to real-world problems—starting from streamlining public services to fostering inclusive growth. Think hands-on projects, real-world experience, and the chance to build a better future, all powered by technology! Sounds exciting, right?

This dynamic partnership between SST and eGov Foundation will also lead to the establishment of a joint innovation lab, igniting a new generation of tech talent dedicated to public service and social impact.

The DIGIT course will enable students to create sectoral digital public infrastructure (DPIs) and innovative digital public goods (DPGs) using eGov's open-source platform, also known as DIGIT. To ensure that the course material is applicable and useful, the eGov team will work closely with Scaler's teaching assistants to develop it. "Tech For Good," a three-month experiential credit course on DIGIT, was introduced in December at Scaler's facility in Bangalore's Electronic City.

“We are excited to partner with eGov Foundation to launch the ‘GovTech’ course, empowering our students to harness technology for social good,” said Abhimanyu, co-founder of Scaler & Interviewbit. “As India solidifies its position as a global GovTech leader, this course is essential in equipping the next generation of tech talent to address pressing civic needs. By integrating practical learning with the DIGIT platform, we aim to inspire a new generation of tech leaders who are skilled in their craft and committed to positively impacting society. By immersing students in real-world public service challenges, this course aims to bridge the gap between academia and the public sector,” he adds.

Additionally, this 3-month course will provide internship opportunities for SST students. Through these internships, students will be able to collaborate with professionals in the field, putting their newly learnt skills to use in practical settings and enhancing their academic experience. Additionally, by Q1 2025, eGov and SST will create the eGov Public Services Tech Innovation Lab inside the Scaler Innovation Lab. This specialised area will give SST students the tools and setting they need to use cutting-edge technologies to address significant issues. The lab will promote an innovative and public service-oriented culture by acting as a centre for GovTech experimentation, research, and development.

Viraj Tyagi, CEO of eGov Foundation, commented on the partnership, stating, “At eGov Foundation, we believe that technology is a powerful enabler for transforming public service delivery. Through our initiatives, we aim to empower communities and improve the quality of life for every citizen. On that note, we are pleased to collaborate with Scaler to launch the ‘DIGIT course’. This partnership will provide students with practical skills and experience and inspire them to use technology as a tool for social change. By working together, we aim to cultivate a generation of tech-savvy leaders dedicated to improving public service delivery through innovative solutions.”

The GovTech industry in India is expanding quickly, offering tech workers a lot of options. A recent report claims that the industry employs over 497,000 people and makes use of over 2450 pertinent technologies. Significant investor interest has also contributed to its rise; in recent years, the industry has drawn approximately USD 1.7 billion in capital. This demonstrates how GovTech projects are giving tech workers an increasing chance to address civic issues.

SST students have already made a notable impact. In their first year, their projects and achievements range from developing sign language applications to launching successful start-ups, demonstrating the invaluable industry experience they are gaining. Almost 21 students from the inaugural batch have secured internships at Dukaan, while others are contributing to prominent projects like building features and apps in collaboration with “The Bhashini Project” by the Government of India.

About Scaler School of Technology



Over 100 tech executives from Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, and Uber have designed the four-year residential undergraduate program in computer science and artificial intelligence at SST, which was established in 2023. Scaler has a major advantage over traditional schooling thanks to its industry-vetted curriculum, teaching faculty made up of top computer industry executives, and being located in India’s Silicon Valley, Bangalore. The program offers a unique one-year industry immersion in addition to essential specialisations in cutting-edge, in-demand technology. Students who complete the program obtain a three-year Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from BITS Pilani and a one-year Master of Science in Computer Science from Woolf University, which is internationally recognised.

Disclaimer- (This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)