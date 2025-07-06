SC writes letter to centre on Ex-CJI Chandrachud’s extended stay in official residence

According to the Supreme Court administration, Justice Chandrachud has continued to occupy the official residence beyond the permitted period.

The Supreme Court administration has formally written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, highlighting D.Y. that the former Chief Justice of India, Chandrachud, still resides in the official residence at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi beyond his tenure. According to various media reports, the court has urged the Center to take action for the bungalow's immediate vacation, citing the overstay.

SC has requested that the bungalow, designated for the sitting CJI, be vacated, according to a Hindustan Times article.

Even though Justice Chandrachud's tenure as the nation's top judge ended around eight months ago, he continues to live in the official residence designated for the CJI. From November 2022 to November 2024, he was the 50th CJI.

Former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna took over the robes after Justice Chandrachud and held the position for six months, but he did not relocate into the official home. According to reports, Justice Khanna's new Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna also resides in the same house that was previously assigned to him.

According to an NDTV report, Justice Chandrachud blamed "personal circumstances" for the bungalow's delay in being vacated, adding that the highest court's administration was aware of the situation. He had been given another cottage by the government, but it was in poor condition after years of neglect and was currently being renovated.

According to reports, Justice Chandrachud wrote to former Chief Justice Khanna on April 28 asking for an extension till June 30 to vacate the house, but he never heard back.

Before this, Justice Chandrachud had written to Justice Khanna, the then-CJI, asking for a stay extension, and it had been granted. With the stipulation that no more extensions would be permitted, he was given an extension until May 31.