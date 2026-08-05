FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt brings Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026 for major business reforms, details here

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt brings Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026

NEET may go online, follow JEE model: What Centre told Supreme Court about major NTA reforms

NEET may go online, follow JEE model: Centre plans major NTA overhaul

West Asia War: 14 Sailors Rescued After Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks In Red Sea Attack

West Asia War: 14 Sailors Rescued After Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks In Red Sea Attack

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

SC warns state over police action at CJP protest: 'Authorities must be restrained'

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observation while hearing a petition seeking action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its alleged role in violence during student protests in Delhi and other parts of the country, including reported stone pelting.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 02:34 PM IST

SC warns state over police action at CJP protest: 'Authorities must be restrained'
Student Protest
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said authorities should show restraint when dealing with young student protesters, noting that responding with violence to curb violence will only aggravate matters. 

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observation while hearing a petition seeking action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its alleged role in violence during student protests in Delhi and other parts of the country, including reported stone pelting. 

The Bench tagged the plea with other pending petitions on protest-related violence and said all of them will be heard together.

'Forces also should exercise restraint': SC

"In a democracy, during such peaceful marches, forces also should exercise restraint. Authorities need to tread very carefully so that youngsters don't indulge in violence. Responding violently would only aggravate the situation. The biggest powerful source is listening, listening to what they are saying and why they are agitating," the CJI observed.

The Court further expressed trust in law enforcement’s discretion and said it would examine the Centre’s stand before taking further steps.  

"Let us leave it to the wisdom of the law enforcement agency; they know better than us how to deal with the situation. We have heard you. We will take it up on that day. Let us see the view of the Central Government etc," the Bench said.

What is the exact matter?

The matter relates to violence during Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20. The protest was held amid nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.  

Delhi Police said clashes broke out at multiple locations around Jantar Mantar, leaving over 65 protesters and more than 200 police personnel injured.  

The reported use of plastic pellets by security forces later sparked a political row after claims that many protesters sustained serious injuries. An internal CRPF inquiry, reported by The Indian Express, found that a RAF personnel fired seven pellet gun rounds during the July 20 protest, and five pellets hit protesters.

The CJP called off its 36-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after stating that the Centre had accepted several of its major demands.

These included the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, dropping of FIRs filed against protesters, assurance of no retaliatory action, and a promise to look into wider reforms in the examination system.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SC warns state over police action at CJP protest: 'Authorities must be restrained'
SC warns authorities over police action at CJP protest
Ravi Kishan’s daughter hops on viral 'Phone Booth' meme trend; netizens react, 'Baap beti pagla gayi hai' | Watch
Ravi Kishan’s daughter hops on viral 'Phone Booth' meme trend; netizens react
Rohit Sharma episode puts Ajit Agarkar under pressure; BCCI eyes VVS Laxman for top selection role: Report
Rohit Sharma episode puts Ajit Agarkar under pressure; BCCI eyes VVS Laxman
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt brings Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026 for major business reforms, details here
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt brings Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026
Relief for Nitin Gadkari as Bombay HC orders removal of 'defamatory' E20 posts
Relief for Nitin Gadkari as Bombay HC orders removal of 'defamatory' E20 posts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement