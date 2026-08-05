SC warns state over police action at CJP protest: 'Authorities must be restrained'

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observation while hearing a petition seeking action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its alleged role in violence during student protests in Delhi and other parts of the country, including reported stone pelting.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said authorities should show restraint when dealing with young student protesters, noting that responding with violence to curb violence will only aggravate matters.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observation while hearing a petition seeking action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its alleged role in violence during student protests in Delhi and other parts of the country, including reported stone pelting.

The Bench tagged the plea with other pending petitions on protest-related violence and said all of them will be heard together.

'Forces also should exercise restraint': SC

"In a democracy, during such peaceful marches, forces also should exercise restraint. Authorities need to tread very carefully so that youngsters don't indulge in violence. Responding violently would only aggravate the situation. The biggest powerful source is listening, listening to what they are saying and why they are agitating," the CJI observed.

The Court further expressed trust in law enforcement’s discretion and said it would examine the Centre’s stand before taking further steps.

"Let us leave it to the wisdom of the law enforcement agency; they know better than us how to deal with the situation. We have heard you. We will take it up on that day. Let us see the view of the Central Government etc," the Bench said.

What is the exact matter?

The matter relates to violence during Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20. The protest was held amid nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Delhi Police said clashes broke out at multiple locations around Jantar Mantar, leaving over 65 protesters and more than 200 police personnel injured.

The reported use of plastic pellets by security forces later sparked a political row after claims that many protesters sustained serious injuries. An internal CRPF inquiry, reported by The Indian Express, found that a RAF personnel fired seven pellet gun rounds during the July 20 protest, and five pellets hit protesters.

The CJP called off its 36-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after stating that the Centre had accepted several of its major demands.

These included the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, dropping of FIRs filed against protesters, assurance of no retaliatory action, and a promise to look into wider reforms in the examination system.