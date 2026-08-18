SC upholds hanging as India's execution method, turns down plea for 'less painful' alternatives

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta considered pleas challenging execution by hanging on the ground that the method causes pain and sought consideration of alternatives that could ensure a more humane and dignified execution.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL challenging hanging as the method of carrying out the death penalty. A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, however, said the Union Government is free to examine if an alternative method can better uphold constitutional goals of reducing pain and ensuring dignity.

As per LiveLaw, the plea had questioned the constitutional validity of Section 354(5) of the CrPC, which mandates that a person sentenced to death “be hanged by the neck till he is dead.”

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta considered pleas challenging execution by hanging on the ground that the method causes pain and sought consideration of alternatives that could ensure a more humane and dignified execution.

Centre free to examine alternatives

The court, however, made it clear that its judgment would not prevent the Central government from undertaking a comprehensive review of the existing mode of execution and examining whether an alternative method could reduce suffering.

The Supreme Court also indicated that the issue could potentially be reconsidered if fresh scientific or medical evidence emerges regarding alternative methods of execution. The court's observations leave the door open for the government to examine whether another method could better protect the dignity of death row prisoners.

What the plea challenged?

The petitioner sought a declaration that Section 354(5) CrPC is unconstitutional on grounds that it is discriminatory, violates Article 21, and is inconsistent with the law laid down by the Constitution Bench in Gian Kaur.

It further prayed for recognition of a right to a dignified mode of death as a facet of the fundamental right to life under Article 21.

The petition alleged that the process of hanging may extend beyond 40 minutes before death is confirmed.

It contrasted this with firing squad, said to take mere minutes, and intravenous lethal injection, claimed to take approximately five minutes.

The petitioner called hanging “barbaric, inhuman and cruel”. It also pointed to UN Economic and Social Council resolutions that say capital punishment should be carried out in a way that causes minimum pain.

Meanwhile, The bench's decision comes after the court had reserved its judgment on January 22, 2026, following arguments on petitions seeking a more dignified method of executing death sentences.

The question before the court involved not the constitutional validity of the death penalty itself, but the manner in which a death sentence is carried out. The petitioners had raised concerns about whether the existing method meets standards of dignity and minimising suffering.

The court's latest decision therefore leaves the existing legal framework relating to execution by hanging in place. At the same time, its observations allow the Centre to independently consider whether developments in medical science or other evidence justify examining alternative methods.