SC upholds ECI’s Special Voter Roll Revision, says, 'Exercise is legally tenable'

The Supreme Court has upheld the Election Commission of India’s decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, which initiated in Bihar. The Court has termed SIR as legitimate and constitutional exercise.

The Supreme Court has upheld the Election Commission of India’s decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls which initiated Bihar.As ANI reported, a bench led by CJI Surya Kant ruled that the SIR cannot be declared (ultra vires) illegal just because it differs from the usual voter roll revision process. The Court has termed SIR as legitimate and constitutional exercise. The SC said, "The exercise is legally tenable” and is aimed at restoring the accuracy and purity of electoral rolls."

The Supreme Court has clarified that the Election Commission of India’s powers during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls are confined to deciding eligibility for inclusion in the electoral list and do not extend to determining citizenship.In its May 27 verdict on petitions challenging the ECI’s Bihar SIR, the Court held that deleting a name from the voter list does not strip a person of citizenship, since citizenship can only be decided by the authority designated under law.

It rejected the petitioners’ claim that the ECI had assumed the power to ascertain citizenship status, stating that the SIR exercise does not give the poll body any exclusive or unfettered authority on that question.The bench led by CJI Surya Kant also ruled that the SIR is not in conflict with the Representation of the People Act.

The exercise, it said, draws its legitimacy from Article 324 of the Constitution and the statutory framework governing electoral rolls.On the ECI’s list of eleven documents for proof of identity and eligibility, the Court said the list is indicative, not exhaustive. It reiterated that Aadhaar can be accepted as an additional document for verification purposes.The Court stressed that the entire SIR process remains open to judicial review, and any wrongful exclusion or arbitrary action can be challenged in the appropriate forum. It also called for a balance between ensuring accurate electoral rolls and protecting the right of eligible voters to remain on them.

The petitions had argued that the ECI’s June 2024 order for SIR in Bihar was unconstitutional, contending that the Commission lacked authority to decide citizenship and that scrutinizing crores of voters on a tight timeline before elections was arbitrary. They suggested the exercise could have been done after the Bihar polls through a more comprehensive process.After hearing extensive arguments over several weeks, the bench reserved its verdict in January.

During hearings, the Court directed the ECI to publish lists of included persons at accessible locations to improve transparency, and allowed Aadhaar as an additional indicative document while declining to stay the SIR, permitting the ECI to continue during proceedings.The ECI has since carried out similar revision exercises in other poll-bound states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

(with ANI inputs)