SC to hear pleas seeking modification of its stay order on 'Rath Yatra' on Monday

The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow four petitions seeking modification of its earlier order of June 18, which had stayed the 'Rath Yatra' in Puri and all other places in Odisha keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court's single-judge bench comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat will hear the matter in chamber hearing at 11 am on June 22.

Earlier on June 18, a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said that such gatherings cannot take place at the time of the pandemic.

"Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year... In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year," the apex court remarked.

The Odisha government had decided to abide by the Supreme Court's order to not hold Jagannath 'Rath Yatra' in Puri this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting on Thursday chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar after the Supreme Court stayed the annual 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath at Puri this year in view of the pandemic.

The Yatra was scheduled to be held on June 23.