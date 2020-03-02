SC to hear plea challenging detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA on March 5

The Supreme Court on Monday set March 5 as the date for hearing the petition challenging the detention of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The petition was filed by Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot.

In the petition, Sara Pilot observed that there are no "material facts which are imperative for an order of detention."

"The grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention," the plea pointed out.

"It is rare that those who have served the nation as members of Parliaments, Chief Ministers of state, ministers in the union and have also stood by the national aspirations of India are now perceived as a threat to the state," the plea further stated.

The petition mentioned that on the intervening night of August 4/5, he was put under house arrest, claiming that Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was invoked to justify his arrest.

It is therefore imperative that the court protects individual's Right to Life and Liberty, and also the essence of Article 21 of the constitution, "a violation of which is anathema to all that a democratic nation stands for," the petition mentioned.

"Finally the order conflates governmental policy with the Indian state, suggesting that any opposition to the former constitute a threat to the later. This is wholly antithetical to a democratic polity and undermines the Indian constitution," the petition added.

The Union Territory administration on February 5 slapped stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and two other politicians from National Conference and PDP.

Besides Omar Abdullah and Mehboob Mufti, National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.

They were put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.