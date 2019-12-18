Headlines

SC to hear petitions challenging Citizenship Act on Wednesday

The Citizenship Amendment bill passed in both houses of Parliament last week

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 11:40 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of  the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The apex court will hear as many as 59 petitions challenging the act. Those who filed petitons against the controversial act in the Supreme Court are Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Trinamool Congress MP (TMC) Mahua Moitra, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Tripura's erstwhile ruling family scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), All Assam Students Union (AASU) and others.

A 3 judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant  will be hearing the matter.

The Citizenship Amendment bill passed in both houses of Parliament last week, following which President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill becoming an act of the constitution.

The Act came into effect with its publication in the official gazette last Thursday.

The act aims to provide  Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

 The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) filed a writ petition against the bill in the Supreme Court last Thursday.

In its petition, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has pleaded the SC to declare Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 as illegal and void. The IUML stated that CAA violated Article 14 of the constitution.

The petition filed by AASU claimed that it violated the obligations of the centre under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples by allowing "illegal immigrants" to enter the state.

In yet another plea filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, she stated that the act was "divisive, exclusionary and discriminatory piece of legislation that is bound to rend the secular fabric irreparably."

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it when the bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight. 

 

 

 

