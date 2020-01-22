SC to hear petitions challenging CAA today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A 3-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the matter.

Moreover, it will also hear petitions filed by the Centre looking to transfer petitions related to the controversial law from several High Courts to the Supreme Court.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD leader Manoj Jha, Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate are among the several parties that have filed petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In total, the SC will hear over 140 petitions regarding the matter.

Earlier, in December, the Supreme Court refused to stay the implementation of the act and poster the matter for hearing on January 22 (today).

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.